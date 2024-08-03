Out of the past: Aug. 3

125 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 3 1899

A baseball team of Indians from Nebraska passed through this city on their way to DeGraff where they play ball today.

At the Teachers’ Institute today, Prof. Miller delivered a lecture on the greatest living men. He took the position that the four greatest living men of today are Ruskin, Kipling, Dewey, and Edison.

100 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 3 1924

The Community Club of Cole’s School will have an ice cream supper at the school house two miles east and one mile south of Anna on Saturday evening.

75 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 3 1949

Glore Auto Sales, authorized Sidney Ford dealer, is announcing the opening of a downtown used-car lot on South Main Avenue at the former location of the Sidney hotel.

A community-wide, old fashioned ice cream social to benefit the Iutis Club softball program will be held the evening of Aug. 15 at Harmon field. George Allen is heading the committee in charge of the affair.

50 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 3 1974

Cement is being poured for the $80,000 Cassano Pizza King, corner of Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

25 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 3 1999

FORT LORAMIE – Dan Shuffelton has become the third person in his family to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. His father, Dave, and brother, Rusty, have earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts and now Dan has upheld the tradition. And it was with his family’s help that he was able to complete his Eagle Scout project.

The Moose Country Club has a good thing going during the summer months, judging by the increase in popularity over the last few years. With Sidney High head golf coach Dave King heading it up, the Moose Junior Gold League is attracting more and more young golfers to the course each year. King estimates that on average, about 55 junior golfers show up each Monday morning.

