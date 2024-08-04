Photos: A Willy Wonka Jr. performance

Willy Wonka played by Logan Ramnath, sings while taking his guests on a boat ride inside his factory. On Sunday Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. was performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Willy Wonka played by Logan Ramnath, with top hat and cane, talks about what will happen to Augustus Gloop played by Grayson Haynes after he fell into a river of chocolate and was sucked up into a pipe. On Sunday Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. was performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Oompa Loompa’s sing on Sunday during a production of Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Willy Wonka played by Logan Ramnath, sings while taking his guests on a boat ride inside his factory. On Sunday Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. was performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

Willy Wonka played by Logan Ramnath, with top hat and cane, talks about what will happen to Augustus Gloop played by Grayson Haynes after he fell into a river of chocolate and was sucked up into a pipe. On Sunday Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. was performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

Oompa Loompa’s sing on Sunday during a production of Road Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. at the Historic Sidney Theatre.