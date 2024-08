CSX employees and Sidney firefighters look over a car that was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Wright Road at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. The car was pushed down the tracks by the train. Injuries to an occupant of the car were reported. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News CSX employees and Sidney firefighters look over a car that was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Wright Road at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. The car was pushed down the tracks by the train. Injuries to an occupant of the car were reported. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

CSX employees and Sidney firefighters look over a car that was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Wright Road at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. The car was pushed down the tracks by the train. Injuries to an occupant of the car were reported.

CSX employees and Sidney firefighters look over a car that was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Wright Road at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. The car was pushed down the tracks by the train. Injuries to an occupant of the car were reported.