Photos: One injured in three vehicle crash on 47

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 47 and Dawson Road at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. One person was injured. The Fort Loramie Community Fire Company and Fort Loramie Rescue responded with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Meyer’s Garage and Wreckers Towing removed the damaged vehicles. Traffic on State Route 47 was briefly stopped.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News