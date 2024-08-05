Photos: Press box installed at new Minster Memorial Field

Workers help install a press box at Minster Memorial Field on Monday. Aside from the press box, work continues on the installation on new bleachers, electrical wiring, sound system and other elements being renovated. The former bleachers and press box were demolished in the spring. Courtesy photo Workers help install a press box at Minster Memorial Field on Monday. Aside from the press box, work continues on the installation on new bleachers, electrical wiring, sound system and other elements being renovated. The former bleachers and press box were demolished in the spring. Courtesy photo

Workers help install a press box at Minster Memorial Field on Monday. Aside from the press box, work continues on the installation on new bleachers, electrical wiring, sound system and other elements being renovated. The former bleachers and press box were demolished in the spring.

Workers help install a press box at Minster Memorial Field on Monday. Aside from the press box, work continues on the installation on new bleachers, electrical wiring, sound system and other elements being renovated. The former bleachers and press box were demolished in the spring.