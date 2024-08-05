Relay for Life raises $70,000

Survivors take the first lap during the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday on the Courthouse Square. The survivor lap kicked off the event. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News People eat a Victory meal catered by The Spot during the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday on the Courthouse Square. The event, which also featured a survivor’s lap, raised $70,000 for cancer research. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Chuck Price gives the keynote speech during the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The American Legion color guard takes part in the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Pastor Phil Chilcote gives the invocation at the opening of the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Steph Hale sings the National Anthem during the Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Despite the rain, the 24th annual Relay for Life was held on Friday evening around the Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney.

The opening ceremony featured touching testimony from survivors who spoke about their personal journeys and sharing stories from loved ones who they had lost.

The first lap of the relay is dedicated to the survivors, all wearing purple “Survivor” shirts provided by the event runners.

Wilson Health sponsored the meal for the survivors and their families, which was catered by The Spot.

Joann Scott, the director of Wilson Home Health and Hospice, was one of the members of the team that curated the event.

Wanting the carry on the tradition of her late niece who had attending every year after she was diagnosed, Scott wanted to do what she could to make sure the fundraiser was a success. A survivor herself, she expressed the importance of the fundraising.

“People will always die of something, but it doesn’t have to be cancer,” Scott said.

The Relay had a good turnout, with local businesses lining the Courthouse Square sidewalks. There were mini-games for children and adults alike. Other free activities for kids like bounce houses were an addition to the event this year.

The event raised over $70,000 by the end of the evening.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.