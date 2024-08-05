Wilson Health welcomes new ObGyn

SIDNEY — Wilson Health has welcomed Dr. Katherine Bachman, MD, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist to its Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn practice. Dr. Bachman is now seeing patients in both Sidney and Piqua medical offices and providing maternity care at Wilson Health’s Family Birth Center.

With over 20 years of experience in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Bachman most recently practiced with Premier Health in Troy.

Dr. Bachman is fellowship trained in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology. She earned her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by an internship and residency at MetroHealth Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Bachman is accepting new patients. She is seeing patients in both Sidney and Piqua offices. The Sidney office is located on Wilson Health’s main campus on West Michigan Street in Sidney. The Piqua office is located on East Ash Street in Piqua.

To schedule an appointment for either location or for more information, call or text (937) 498-5373 or visit wilsonhealth.org.