Girls golf: Area teams compete in Riverside Lady Pirate Invite

Fort Loramie’s Ava Schafer hits an approach during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Zoie Armbruster smashes a drive during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Poppelman stripes a drive during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Madison Pleiman tees off during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Lei Hurley hits a drive during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Kim Billing moments before impact during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Monnin drills her tee shot during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Josie Bergman laces her drive during Tuesday’s Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational at Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

BELLEFONTAINE — Twelve teams took to the Cherokee Hills golf course in Bellefontaine on Tuesday for the annual Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational.

Fort Loramie finished with a score of 448 and was led by Ava Schafer (104), Brooke Gehret (114), Kim Billing (115) and Madison Pleiman (115).

Riverside scored 443. The Pirates were led by the second lowest scorer of the event in Reaghan McDaniel, who shot a 78. Zoie Armbruster (112), Kenna Johnson (115) and Adalynn Calaway (138) rounded out the Pirates’ scores.

“I’m really pleased,” Riverside coach Rod Yoder said of his team’s performance. “We have three or four girls in their first year of golf. The biggest thing is that we’re showing improvement every time we come out.

“They work hard and they’re really focused on getting better. I’m hoping we can get down in the 410 to 420 range by the end of the year.”

The Russia Raiders had the most consistent scoring of the local teams, scoring a 424 with Grace Monnin (102), Grace Poppelman (102), Josie Bergman (108) and Aubrey Hoying and Annika Borchers both shooting 112.

“We’ve asked a lot of these girls already,” Russia coach Kurt Rhoades said. “They are the epitome of a great team. They take care of each other and support one another, I couldn’t ask for a better group.

“I think our strength is that on any given day, any four girls could have the best score. We don’t have to count on any one or two players to carry us.”

Russia and Fort Loramie will be back in action on Thursday as they compete in the Versailles Lady Tiger Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles.