Boys golf roundup: Fort Loramie wins own invitational

MINSTER — Sixteen teams faced off in the Fort Loramie Invitational at Arrowhead golf course in Minster on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie took first place in the team competition with a score of 324 led by Beau Schafer (75), Jack Cotner (80), Dawson Tannery (84) and Wade Holthaus (85).

Russia placed third, scoring a 327 with Braylon Cordonnier (70), Vincer Borchers (85), Leo Counts (86) and Michael Voisard (86).

Cordonnier was a part of a three-way playoff for top individual score which he lost when Covington’s Matt Diepernik drove the par 4 hole 1, leaving his ball just 3.5 feet from the hole for an eagle.

Botkins came in fourth place with a 330. Its scorers were Ross Dietz (75), Carson Heuker (79), Treg Meyer (86) and Will Monnin (90).

Jackson Center finished in seventh place with 342 led by Blake Nobel (81), Reed Platfoot (82), Jackson Davis (88) and Tristan Woollen (91).

Sidney finished just behind them in eighth place, scoring 350. The Yellow Jacket’s scorers were Carter Wooddell (78), CJ Goffnea (87), Brooks Taylor (90) and Jake Scully (95).

Anna placed 10th with a score of 352 and were led by Jose Pulfer (81), Josiah Richards (87), Reece Pettit (87) and Evan Cain (97).

Houston took 12th place, scoring 364. Its scorers were Tanner Voisard (83), Luke Crim (89), Reagan Steiner (94) and Seth Merickel and Bryce Lukey tied at 103.

Fairlawn placed 15th with its score of 402 and was led by Maddox Abke (86), Garrett Maddy (87), Kavin Wiley (107) and Michael Hammond (122).