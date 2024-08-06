Grand jury issues indictments for trespassing, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for trespassing, burglary, domestic violence and drugs, among other charges, on Thursday.

Joshua A. Root, 45, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for attempting to take the hinges off a door with a multi-tool, when a resident was present of likely to present, and for possessing a multi-tool which he used to attempt to commit trespass in a habitation.

Mark Kendall, 36, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count burglary, a second degree felony, for forcing his way into a residence by breaking down the front door, when residents of the home were present, to commit a criminal offense.

Christopher R. Phillips, 39, of Hamilton, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, and one count assault, a first degree misdemeanor, for punching an adult female family member, causing a black eye, after a previous conviction of domestic violence, and for punching an adult male victim in the face multiple times.

Matthew Overbey, 49, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, and one count strangulation, a third degree felony, for strangling an adult female household member, causing her to black out, and punching her multiple times, after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Craig Strunk, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony and one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony.

Strunk was also indicted on one count driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, four counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for cocaine, methamphetamine, Alprazolam, knowingly conveying methamphetamine and cocaine into the Shelby County Jail, baggies, feeling from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop by traveling recklessly at an excessive speed through an alley, operating a vehicle on a public road under while under OVI suspension, and selling or offering to sell cocaine and methamphetamine.

Jeremiah D. Purk, 45, at large, was indicted on two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possession criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl, Xylazine, a plastic baggie, syringe and cotton ball used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.