No driver in car at time of train crash

CSX employees and Sidney firefighters look over a car that was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Wright Road at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. The car was pushed down the tracks by the train. There was no driver in the car at the time of the crash according to a Sheriff's Office report. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — There was no driver in a vehicle when it was struck by a train on Wright Road on Saturday evening.

A train struck a sedan on the 900 block of Wright Road east of Sidney a little after 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. The conductor of a CSX train told a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy he did not see a driver prior to crashing into the vehicle.

The train was traveling east on the southern track; the conductor told deputies he saw the sedan’s reverse lights on and hit the train’s brakes. The train was unable to stop before striking the vehicle and pushed it about a quarter mile east from where the initial collision occurred.

The owner of the car, Keshia Hudgins, contacted the Sheriff’s office on Sunday regarding the vehicle; what was believed to be her cell was discovered in the car on Saturday. According to Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies tried to make contact with her after the accident early Sunday morning but were unable.

Hudgins told dispatchers on Sunday she thought her boyfriend had the sedan on Saturday, but said she was unsure.

There were no signs of injury to anyone in the vehicle, which was still running when first responders arrived.