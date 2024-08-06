Out of the past: Aug. 6

125 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 1899

William Harrop has purchased the hack and transfer line of John Mills and has placed Frank Elliott in charge.

The Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society of the M.E. church will meet at the home of Mrs. D.R. Orbison tomorrow afternoon Those who did not bring their mite boxes at the last meeting are requested to bring them to this meeting.

100 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 1924

FOR SALE: Favorite white porcelain gas range, white enamel drop leaf table, white enamel medicine cabinet, new ice chest, oak chiffonier. Enquire of Mrs. R.D. Banks, 520 North West Avenue. Adv’t.

75 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 1944

Sexauer’s Whitewash Jewelers to Annex County Softball Crown. Thanks largely to the good right arm of Joe Aiken, Sexauer’s Bakery, favored to capture the Shelby County softball crown when the local tournament began July 22, more than fulfilled the hopes of their followers.

50 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 1974

Among the people buried in Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Brown Road in Orange Township is Lewis Boyer, a soldier of the American Revolution. He served as life guard to Commander George Washington during the war.

25 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 1999

James H. Daniel of Sidney, president of the Ohio Tri-County Branch of the NAACP, received two awards at the NAACP’s 90th convention held in mid-July in New York City. Daniel was presented with the Outstanding State NAACP President Award and recognized for his leadership abilities and organizational skills.

PIQUA – “Celebrating Silver-Going for Gold” is the theme this year at Upper Valley Joint Vocational School, which is observing its 25th anniversary with the 1999-2000 school year. Superintendent Karl Wilson said he is excited about the beginning of the school year.

A tax abatement for Freshway Foods was approved by the Shelby County Commissioners when they met recently with Assistant Sidney City Manager Jon Crusey. “They (Freshway Foods) plan to build a 57,500-square-foot facility in Stolle Industrial Park, behind Wal-Mart,” Crusey said.

