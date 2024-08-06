Rotary District Governor visits Sidney

Rotary District 6670 Governor Dottie Meade, center, presents Sidney Rotary Immediate Past President April Orsborne, left, with a certificate commending Sidney Rotary meeting a specific number of goals for the year ended June 30. Current Rotary President Joe Turner, right, also participated in the presentation. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Rotary District Governor Dottie Meade spoke to the Sidney Rotarians at their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting was held at the shelter house atop Bertsch Hill in Sidney’s Tawawa Park; the shelter house was constructed by the Sidney Rotary Club some years ago. The club has met there once or twice each year since.

District Governor Meade spoke about the goals that have been established for Rotary International for the 2024-25 year. Rotary’s mission is to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty.

District Governor Meade spoke specifically about her concern for the Monarch butterfly. She encouraged the local club to consider establishing a habitat that would help to promote the survival of the species.

During her visit, Meade also presented Sidney Rotary’s 2023-24 President April Orsborne with a certificate of appreciation for the club’s meeting at least 13 of the 25 goals established for Rotary Clubs this past year. Examples of the goals included holding a specific number of service projects during the year, having a specific number of members participate in the service projects, sponsoring new members, and developing a strategic plan.

“I was delighted to receive the award,” Orsborne stated following the meeting. “Working together, Sidney Rotary members were able to meet or exceed twenty of the twenty-five goals.”

Orsborne is the Youth Services Outreach Coordinator for Shelby County Libraries. Her term in office ended June 30, when NKTelco Telecom Sales Executive Joe Turner took over the reins of Sidney Rotary.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is the world’s oldest service organization. For more than a century, the organization has bridged cultures and connected continents. The organization champions peace, fights illiteracy and poverty, helps people get access to clean water and sanitation, and fights disease. The organization has been nearly able to eliminate polio. The organization’s newest cause is to protect the planet and its resources.

The Sidney Rotary Club meets Mondays at noon at Amos Memorial Public Library. Botkins mayor Lance Symonds will be the speaker on Aug. 12.

Those wishing to obtain more information about the club are invited to contact any member, or email Orsborne at [email protected].