Shelby County Libraries hosting events throughout August

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

Many events are coming to Shelby County Libraries in August.

All locations will participate in the puzzle exchange program. The program allows people to swap a complete puzzle for another complete puzzle.

The Libraries are all also taking donations of good and slightly used books and other media items. Magazines, VHS tapes, cassettes, records, Reader’s digests, Encyclopedias and textbooks are not accepted.

At Anna Library, there will be senior cards every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. In the teen room at Amos Library, there are paper boat origami take and make crafts available, one per person while supplies last. Also in the teen room, there is a sticker mosaic project for students in seventh through 12th grade.

All week from Aug. 5-10, Fort Loramie Library will have a butterfly themed I-Spy game. Botkins will have an ice cream themed I-Spy game and Myth or Fact (a winner will be chosen at the end of the week). There will also be drop-in crafts available; one is an ice cream cart craft and the other is a watermelon bookmark while supplies last.

Anna Library will have a unique I-Spy game in which players have to find a picture to win a small prize. In the Children’s Room at Amos Library, there will be an end of the summer library program guessing jar.

On Aug. 6, A Novel Idea Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss “Rules Of Civility” by Amor Towles at Botkins Library. Amos Library will be giving away root beer floats to kids grades pre-kindergarten to sixth.

On Aug. 8, Amos Library will be handing out burger coupons to the kids for National Whattaburger Day, while in the meeting room Master Gardener Ann Heely gives tips and ideas on what bulbs to plant this fall for beautiful spring flowers.

On Aug. 10, Fort Loramie will have a Toddler Play Date for babies to pre-kindergarten from 10 a.m. to noon. Botkins Library will have a cartoon and craft day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will watch “A Goofy Movie” while working on a opossum craft. This movie is G rated despite its target audience being 10-14 years old. Anna Library will be having a Back To School Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a bounce house, slide, crafts, games, prizes, and sno-cones from Kona Ice. Amos Library will be having a Mother’s Gathering event sponsored by Wilson Health to show Shelby County the many programs available to struggling mothers in the area.

All week from Aug. 12-17, Anna Library will have a unique I-Spy game where participants will find a picture to win a small prize. In the Children’s Room at Amos Library, there will be a elephant handprint craft available while supplies last.

On Aug. 12, Jackson Center Library will a have Bridge Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to participate, but you must register before attending.

On Aug. 13, Fort Loarmie Library will have Game Zone from 3 to 6 p.m. Jackson Center Library will be having drop-in crafts from 2 to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. on the Lower Level at Amos Library, the Books And Brews Club will meet to discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Hugo. Readers 18 and over are welcomed to attend the event.

On Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Center Library, Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a story time to teach kids about lizards in Ohio.

All week from Aug. 19 to 24, Fort Loramie Library will have a Back To School themed I-Spy game. Botkins will also have a Back To School themed I-Spy game and Myth or Fact. Anna Library will have a unique I Spy game where participants have to find a picture to win a small prize. In the Children’s Room at Amos Library, there will be a Brownie-themed I Spy game.

On Aug. 19, Botkins Library will have popcorn and bingo from 3 to 4 from grade 1-3.

On Aug. 20, Jackson Center Library will have a Creative Play Day for kids pre-kindergarten to sixth grade from 2 to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 21 at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board Of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine at Amos Library.

On Aug. 22, Jackson Center Library will a have Bridge Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to participate, but people must register before attending.

On Aug. 24, Fort Loramie Library will have a cartoon and craft day. They will be watching “Clifford The Big Red Dog” while working on a craft project. The event is open to all ages and will be from 9:30 11:30 a.m. Clifford has a PG rating due to some scenes that children under 5 years old might fine scary.

All week from the Aug. 26 to 31, Anna Library will have a unique I Spy game. In the Children’s Room at Amos Library, there will be back-to-school activity packets.

On Aug. 27, Fort Loramie Library will be having a Lego Drop-In Day at 4 p.m. All creations will be on display for a month. Botkins Library will be hosting a Cards Club at 2 p.m. for those who enjoy card games.