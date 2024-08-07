Boys golf: Russia 3rd, Lehman Catholic 5th at Dan Kendig Invitational

Lehman Catholic’s Carter Rigel laces a drive during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rigel shot a 91 for the Cavaliers, which finished fifth with a 326. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grant Bergman putts from the fringe during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Tristan Woolley hits an approach during Wednesday’s Den Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Anderson Fark clips a ball off of the fairway during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Daren Siegel hits a fairway shot during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Matthew Adams watches his ball flight during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Daren Siegel hits a drive during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Jackson Davis hits a putt during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Dominic Francis tees off during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Francis shot a 79 for the Raiders, which finished third with a 316. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Chase Bornhorst stripes a shot with an iron during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grant Bergman watches his drive during Wednesday’s Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills golf course in Piqua. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

PIQUA — Troy won Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course on Wednesday in Piqua as many area teams competed.

The Russia Raiders placed third with a score of 316 and were led by Vince Borchers (77), Braylon Cordonnier (79), Dom Francis (79) and Michael Voisard (81).

Lehman Catholic finished in fifth place at 326 with scorers Jack Williams (74), Henry Peterson (77), Shane Frantz (84) and Carter Rigel (91).

Fort Loramie finished in sixth place just behind Lehman Catholic with 336. Its scorers were Jack Cotner (79), Beau Schafer (81), Wade Tennery (88) and Chase Bornhorst (88).

“Very pleased,” Fort Loramie head coach Brad Turner said of his team’s score. “We had all six guys break 90, team wise that is very good. Yesterday we had a 324 so we’re capable of better but I was happy with today.”

Jackson Center placed 10th with its score of 351 and were led by Blake Noble (79), Jackson Davis (89), Anderson Fark (90) and Tristan Woolley (93).

“We have some guys that can play a lot better out there,” Jackson Center head coach Trent Platfoot said. “Blake Noble played really well today so we’re proud of him… especially on his birthday.”

In 15th place was Fairlawn with a score of 386 with its top scorers being Maddox Abke (85), Garrett Maddy (91), Kavin Wiley (101) and Michael Hammond (109).

Riverside was unable to field a full squad, but finished in 18th with a score of 528. Its scorers were Jaxon Woods (76), Hayden McCully (95) and Daniel Esh (107).