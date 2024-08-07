City record: Thursday to Tuesday

THURSDAY

-10:42 a.m.: crash. Heidi K. Toner, 20, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road. Jennifer S. St. Myers, 59, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on South Fourth Avenue. As they approached the intersection, Toner struck St. Myers. Both claim they had a green light, and with no witnesses, it is unclear who is at fault.

FRIDAY

-5:37 a.m.: crash. Thomas L. Davis, 41, of Sidney, was traveling on Vandemark Road and had a mechanical failure. This caused Davis to veer off the road and strike a light pole and causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

-10:14 a.m.: crash. An unknown vehicle struck the parked car of Jeffrey W. Gallagher on the corner of North Highland Avenue and Michigan Street.

-1:25 p.m.: crash. Blake A. Mowery, 27, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on South Vandermark Road. Mowery veered to the left of the road and struck the sign of Sidney Electric, then continued onto the lot where he struck a parked trailer that struck a parked semi-truck. The parked trailer and semi-truck belonged to Victory Machine and Fab. The sign was destroyed.

-3:34 p.m.: crash. Matthew J. Sybrandy, 22, of Saint Paris, was traveling east on East Court Street. Brittany T. Niswonger, 30, of Piqua, was stopped in front of Sybrandy due to traffic. Sybrandy didn’t stop soon enough and rear-ended Niswonger.

-11:35 p.m.: crime in progress. Kathy J. Ortiz, 60, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-6:45 a.m.: crime in progress. Sherry L. Banks, 55, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-4:45 p.m.: complaint. Levi S. Hurst, 24, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-2:37 a.m.: warrant. Shelbi L. Brandyberry, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:58 a.m.: warrant. Kaylee L. Hall, 21, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant.

-4:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Angela A. E. Myers, 48, at large, was arrested for theft without consent.

-11:15 p.m.: crash. The stolen car of Jeffrey M. Martin, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Morris Avenue when it struck a mailbox and the parked cars of Caitlyn D. Denise, of Sidney. The four people in the stolen car fled the scene.

MONDAY

-5:37 a.m.: crash. Ciera D. Keller, 30, of Sidney, was traveling through an alley on South Miami Avenue. Keller failed to keep control of her vehicle and struck a light pole, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

-10:15 a.m.: court summons/citation. Ilyexia B. Williams, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal mischief.