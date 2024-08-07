Out of the past: Aug. 7

125 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1899

First Grand Excursion to Boston, Mass., via “Big Four Route” Aug. 11th and 12th. Only $18.50 round trip from Sidney. – adv’t.

The Commissioners of Auglaize County were in Sidney today looking at the sky lights of the court house. The sky lights in the Auglaize County courthouse have not proved satisfactory.

100 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1924

Wednesday morning, S.F. Fogt, John Brell, M.H. Ailes, and Fred Ludwig, all of Anna, started out on a sight seeing trip. They left Anna about 9 o’clock, went to Botkins, Wapakoneta, St. John, New Hampshire, Round Head, Jumbo Faragar, McGuffey, Alger, Ada, Lima and Hume. It was sure a nice trip.

75 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1949

A Darke County health board order prohibits church services, club and lodge meetings, operation of indoor and outdoor picture shows, opening of schools, and public funerals. The quarantine orders children to stay at home. Health authorities learned there was a large influx of persons to Darke County from polio areas in Mercer County and three Indiana counties.

50 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1974

Somewhere in the McCartyville area, in lonely, unmarked graves, lie the remains of at least two members of one of the most sordid chapters of Shelby County’s history. One of the graves is that of Emma Artis, about 12 years of age. The other grave belongs to Alfred Artis, Emma’s father and murderer and the only man ever to be legally executed in Shelby County.

25 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1999

The Wagner Manufacturing Co. Sidney has extended its summer shutdown due to a conflict with the former owners of the company, General Housewares. “We cannot reach a constructive agreement with our former owners,” said Pete Slyman, whose family bought the company in August 1996.

Those who enjoy eating at Cassano’s Pizza in Sidney and prefer things the way they are will be pleased with the decisions reached by new ownership of the eatery. Eric Locker and Darren Wildermuth, both of Sidney, took over ownership of the restaurant Monday. Locker said he and Wildermuth will continue a “well-managed, well-run” restaurant just as previous owners Jerry Williamson and Darla Schaffer had done.

