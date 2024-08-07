Photo: Sidney police respond to incident at Tim Hortons

Sidney police officers talk to a suspect they pulled over on Wilson Avenue near Tim Hortons a little after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Several police cruisers responded to a call of an incident at Tim Hortons. The woman, who was initially handcuffed but was shortly after taken out of them, yelled as she was exiting her vehicle that she was defending herself and was being attacked. The woman was driving a car with Virginia license plates. Several Tim Hortons workers, a few of which were visibly upset, were in the restaurant’s parking lot talking to police. One worker said an incident occurred due to a customer being upset about a coffee. Sidney police are continuing their investigation. This is an ongoing story; more information will be published when available.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News