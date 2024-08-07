Photo: Auria building partially caves in during storm

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Men inspect the damage to a loading dock at Auria at 2000 Schlater Drive. The men were looking over the damage at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Employees could be seen in the parking lot watching. The dock caved in during a storm on Tuesday afternoon causing the business to evacuate and then close.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

