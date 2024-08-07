Photo: Auria building partially caves in during storm

Men inspect the damage to a loading dock at Auria at 2000 Schlater Drive. The men were looking over the damage at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Employees could be seen in the parking lot watching. The dock caved in during a storm on Tuesday afternoon causing the business to evacuate and then close.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
78.8°F
81.1°
77°
60 %
1.4mph
92 %
Wed
78°
Thu
82°
Fri
76°
Sat
70°
Sun
73°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365