Photos: Baking and dogs at the fair

Kale Wiley won the Junior Cake decorating division of the Senior Fair. Courtesy photos Brent Thornhill won Pre-Novice Obedience at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Brent Thornhill won Dog Rally Novice B Winner at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Kale Wiley won Dog Beginner Novice A Obedience at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Kaleb Spencer won Dog Senior A Showmanship at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Kale Wiley was awarded the Dan Geise Memorial Junior Baking plaque at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Kale Wiley won the 4-H Dog Obedience Novice A competition at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Lily Nelson won Dog Intermediate Skillathon & Showmanship Intermediate A at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Lindsey Thornhill won Dog Graduate Novice B at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos Lindsey Thornhill won Dog Rally Intermediate B Winner at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Courtesy photos

