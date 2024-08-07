Photos: Baking and dogs at the fair

Kale Wiley won the Junior Cake decorating division of the Senior Fair.
Brent Thornhill won Pre-Novice Obedience at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Brent Thornhill won Dog Rally Novice B Winner at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Kale Wiley won Dog Beginner Novice A Obedience at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Kaleb Spencer won Dog Senior A Showmanship at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Kale Wiley was awarded the Dan Geise Memorial Junior Baking plaque at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Kale Wiley won the 4-H Dog Obedience Novice A competition at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Lily Nelson won Dog Intermediate Skillathon & Showmanship Intermediate A at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Lindsey Thornhill won Dog Graduate Novice B at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.
Lindsey Thornhill won Dog Rally Intermediate B Winner at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.