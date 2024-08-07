Sidney, area towns host National Night Out events

Sidney Community Resource Officer Bryce Stewart, left, helps Evelyn Dunn, of Sidney, take aim with a nerf gun. Dunn was going through an obstacle course held by the Sidney Police Department at a National Night Out event on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Events were also held in Anna and Jackson Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna police officer Addie Skidmore, far right, introduces K9 Rocket to, Collette Russell, front to back Luke Russell and Colt Russell. Luke is the father of Collette and Colt. Skidmore and Rocket were attending a National Night Out event at Anna Community Park on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Olivia Henman, of Sidney, flounders with a face full of suds in an inflatable filled with bubbles. The inflatable was provided by Only Believe Church at a National Night Out event. The event was held on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kids line-up to accept toys being distributed by Agape Distribution. The toys were part of a National Night Out event. The event was held on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Indie Keaton, of Sidney, picks out a piece of candy that was being handed out at an Andrew Shaffer table. The Andrew Shaffer table was taking part in a National Night Out event. The event was held on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News CASA Director Bridget Davis, left to right, accepts a $2,000 donation from Elks Secretary Teresa Nowicki, and Elks Trustees John Bertsch and Matt Barhorst, all of Sidney. The check was presented at the Courtsquare on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ann Deafenbaugh, left, helps her son, Theodore Longbrake, both of Sidney, sift through sand to find prizes. The sand box was provided by Temperance Lodge #73 at a National Night Out event. The event was held on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Brown gives encouragement to Raylan Smith, of Sidney, as Raylan attempts to push a cup across a string using a water gun. The activity was part of at a National Night Out event. The event was held on Tuesday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney’s annual National Night Out had an incredible turnout of families on Tuesday evening on the Courthouse Square.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that works to bring together the community members and the police that are tasked with protecting them. Starting in the 1980s, this event has spread throughout the country and given citizens a chance to interact with law enforcement and other first responders in a healthy and fun way.

“I think what it really does is bring law enforcement and other agencies together, and we can benefit by having our booths and just doing something for the community,” Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye said.

Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s office, Shelby County Crime Stoppers, Sidney Fire Department, other government agencies and local businesses each had their own booths with different minigames and raffles.

Police Chief Mark McDonough said his favorite part of the event is getting interact with the kids.

“They have the opportunity to hang out with officers in a setting where they may not have, so this an opportunity for them to come out and engage with is,” McDonough said. “We can engage with them. And the turnout from the community says it all.”

The Police Department had an obstacle course ending in a “shootout” with a Nerf gun and a target. After completing the course, the kids would receive raffle tickets to be entered to win different toys. They could do it as many times as they like to try and win what they most wanted.

“Each community does it differently, but I think here in Sidney, that we invite those who are first responders to participate, I think goes above and beyond,” McDonough said. “That’s just a great community engagement opportunity for not only police but also out business community and other social service organizations.”

The Sidney Fire Department had their “firefighter combat challenge” where they get to use a fire hose. Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said it was his favorite part of the evening every year.

The Shelby County Crime Stopper board member Don Mumford was explaining to people about the importance of the team. The team works as an in-between for citizens and local law enforcement for anonymous tips and information about local crime.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the community to see the various organizations throughout the community as well as to be an opportunity to give a thank you to the law enforcement,” Mumford said.

Anna and Jackson Center also hosted National Night Out in their respective towns.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.