Their View: Fun at the Fair

By Rachel Hale

Contributing columnist

The GREAT Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was pretty good, not too hot, no rain!

Shelby County Fair Board members, Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for: Most “mature” lady, Ruth Weber (96) and Oldest Gentleman, Kelly Branscum (95) and the Longest Married Couple, Orrin and Marvel Tucker (64 years).

We handed out FREE lunches to the first 500 seniors that registered. This was made possible by the support of: Durnell Mair Law Office, Fish Thrift Store, Fair Haven, Frito Lay, Home Expert Reality(Shane Lambert), Momentous, Shelby County Pork Producers, Shelby Skilled Nursing, The Landings and Wilson Health. A huge thank you to committee chairperson Janis First and all of her awesome volunteers that bagged the lunches!

Many other agencies and businesses were on hand to pass out “goodies” and information about their services available to seniors in and around our community. The Senior Center Singers took the stage and impressed the crowd with their beautiful voices and door prizes were handed out. There were a lot of surprised and happy winners! Fun was had by all in attendance.

The Shelby County Fair always brings back such good memories for me of when I showed horses in 4H. This year we visited on Sunday for Family day and our 2 1/2 year old Grandson really enjoyed all the animal barns. He especially loved the chickens! He would get so excited he would wave his arms, stomp his feet and say “ Hi!” to them.

There was a few cages with hens that had small chicks. This brought a look of wonder to his little face and he made little chirping sounds. He wanted to pet the bunnies, I mean who wouldn’t want to? They are so soft and cute but of course we didn’t let him. His mother showed rabbits when she was young and she know that sometimes they bite!

As we walked over to the horse barn he found some gravel and dirt to play in; he is a boy so I was not a bit surprised by this. He would bury his hands under the gravel and then look up and smile, pull them out and of course I would clap. This was great fun for him. Sometimes the most simple things can bring the most joy. It was a great day and I appreciate the Shelby County Fair Board for offering this family day each year.

Have you ever wondered just what the Senior Center is all about? Well I have great news for you! If you are 50 years of age or better you can continue the fun with a membership to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! We have something for everyone.

We are a non-profit organization and our wonderfully busy schedule of events is made possible through a variety of funding such as: Grants from The Shelby County United Way, City of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, membership dues and various fund-raising events.

One of our upcoming Fundraisers is our Pork Loin Dinner Drive Thru from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug, 16. It is so easy! Just drive thru our parking lot at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney and we will bring them out to your vehicle. The meal includes: Pork Loin, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Applesauce and a Cookie! Cost is $10 per meal. Cash only. Start the weekend off with a great meal, help our cause and don’t worry about doing dishes!

We are scheduling some fun events for the fall including but not limited to: Fall fundraiser, Dances and Trivia Night! Come down and check us out! We offer two FREE visits before you join. Come down and check out all that we have to offer.

Until I see you at the Center, have a blessed day!