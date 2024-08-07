Wilson Health birth center seeing increase after UVMC center closure

Pictured is a sleep sack given to every new baby at Copeland — Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney. The sleep sacks help reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in babies. Kathleen Leese | AIM Media Midwest Adam Will, of Minster, watches along with his wife, Jenny, as their newborn daughter has her crocheted cap adjusted by Lydia Siefring, R.N., of Fort Recovery at the Copeland — Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney on Aug. 1. Their daughter was born earlier in the day. The birth center is seeing an increase in women coming to their center after the Upper Valley Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit in Troy closed earlier in 2024. Kathleen Leese | AIM Media Midwest

By Kathleen Leese

For AIM Media Midwest

SIDNEY — With the closing of Troy’s Upper Valley Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit in January 2024, Wilson Health in Sidney has helped to fill the void for expectant parents who want to deliver their babies close to home in Miami County through the Copeland — Emerson Family Birth Center, opposed to going to Dayton.

This year, the birth center is on track to help deliver 800 babies to new moms and dads from across the region. The birth center has seen an increase in patients since the closing of the Troy unit and wants to make the public aware of what they have to offer so that women have a local choice.

The birth center, located at 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney, offers large birthing suites with lots of natural light, a snack area and halls decorated with Winnie-the Pooh and photos of newborns on the walls. There are a total of 10 birthing suites, four recovery/post-partum rooms for cesarean section deliveries and three observation rooms. There is also an operating room in the birthing center for cesarean deliveries.

Margo O’Leary, director of marketing for Wilson Health, said said the size of the rooms allows for families to be present for the birth, and added that moms-to-be “labor in the suite, deliver in the suite, stay in the suite. (It) separates us from other hospitals.”

Jenny Dietz, R.N., director of women’s services, said the fact that the birth center has 11 providers available for women “was a draw for me.” The number of female physicians “is a plus” for many women, although she said their one male doctor is excellent. Anesthesia services are available 24/7 at the birth center as well.

Currently, Wilson Health makes it possible for women to receive obstetrics and gynecological (OB/GYN) care at locations in Sidney at the Wilson Health main campus, in Troy at Miami County ObGyn located at 1930 Prime Court, and at Wilson Health ObGyn in Piqua at 1255 E. Ash St., making it possible for women to be seen in the most convenient location for them. The 11 providers deliver babies exclusively at the Copeland – Emerson Family Birth Center.

Dietz said education is key for parents-to-be, “The education prior to birth (is) not just for Moms, but the Dads,” adding dads are “very much included in pre-birth classes … and things you can do to support mom.”

Dietz also encourages couples to take a tour of the birth center. And sometimes women want to have a “more natural” birthing experience, which the birth center is able to provide. Among the options is hydrotherapy during labor, “using water as a means to get through the labor process.” There is also a birthing tub available.

“I really want people to see they can have the birth experience they want to have. I encourage women to ask all they want about their labor,” Dietz said, noting there are no silly questions when it comes to preparing for the birth of one’s child.

O’Leary said last year the birth center entered a new partnership with Dayton Children’s and there is a pediatrician from Dayton Children’s that practices at Wilson Health and visits newborns as well as nurse practitioners. O’Leary said it adds an “extra level of care” for newborns. The pediatric practice is located in the Wilson Professional Building.

Dietz said the birth center offers observation rooms for women uncertain if their labor has started.

Wilson Health and the Ohio Department of Health are sponsoring a Mother’s Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney – Amos Library, 230 E. North St.. The event will include numerous speakers, and there will be giveaways and prizes, light refreshments and more. The event is being held in recognition of Breastfeeding Awareness Month and is free and open to the public.

Dietz said it is special for birth center staff when families return later for a visit with staff.

“It’s wonderful. It’s why we do what we do. It’s rewarding, heartwarming,” she said.

O’Leary said, “I want people to know they don’t have to go to Dayton or Lima. We are here. We listen to the community and what they want. We want to be part of that birthing experience.”

For more information on childbirth preparation classes, breastfeeding success classes or newborn care classes, please call 937-498-5391. For more information on massage therapy for during labor and delivery or for baby, call 937-564-7424.