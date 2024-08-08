A ‘latte’ fighting: Argument over coupon leads to customer assaulting Tim Hortons’ staff

Sidney police officers talk to Myjera J. Walker, who they pulled over on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue near Tim Hortons a little after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Walker was initially detained but later released. After reviewing evidence, Walker was charged later in the day for assaulting Tim Hortons workers. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — An argument over a coupon led to a fight on Wednesday at Tim Hortons, and the customer who started the altercation has been charged with assault.

According to a Sidney police report, Myjera J. Walker of Blacklick, Ohio, was charged for assaulting several employees at the restaurant on West Michigan Street. The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple police responded to the incident after an employee pressed a panic alarm. Walker had just left the business and was nearby in a white sedan with Virginia license plates on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue when she was stopped at gunpoint by officers.

She was initially handcuffed but was released. After reviewing evidence, including the store’s video surveillance, police charged her on Wednesday afternoon and issued a citation at her place of employment.

The report said Walker, 28, went through the Tim Hortons’ drive-thru on Wednesday morning. She had a coupon for a large coffee but ordered a medium. Farrah Shafer, the manager who was working at the drive-through window, said she and Walker got into an argument when Walker pulled up.

Shafer told police that when she handed Walker a medium coffee, Shafer yelled, “I said if you couldn’t do it, I wanted a large.” Shafer said she told Walker she could change it to a large coffee, but Walker then started to become angry and asked if “there’s an issue.” Shafer said she responded she didn’t have an issue, after which Walker said she didn’t want the coffee. Shafer then closed the window.

Walker parked her car, went into Tim Hortons’ lobby and began yelling at employees and flailing her arms around. Surveillance footage showed Walker lost the grip of her keys, which went behind the counter.

An employee asked Walker to leave, but Walker then said she and employee could “take it outside,” and fight. The employee then pressed the panic button on the register and told Walker the police had been called, and Walker replied she didn’t care.

Walker then went behind the counter and started assaulting the employee and other workers by pushing and striking them. Workers told police they fought back in self-defense until they were able to get her out from behind the counter. They continued to push her until they were able to force her to the doors. After being pushed against the doors, Walker left.

The employee who initially interacted with Fields in the lobby and pressed the panic button had redness and minor swelling on her face and chest.

Walker has been assigned a court date of Aug. 19 at Sidney Municipal Court.

