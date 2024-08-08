Girls golf: Russia 4th, Fort Loramie 9th in Versailles Tiger Tee Invite

Russia’s Annika Borchers chips onto the green during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Madison Pleiman shapes a shot during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Annika Borchers tees off during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Chandler Tennery drives a ball during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Kim Billing takes a cut during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Madison Pleiman makes an approach during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Poppelman watches her approach during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Monnin pitches up to a green during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Monnin sinks a putt during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Macy Schafer follows her shot during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Brooke Gehret watches her shot during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Alyssa Poppelman crushes her ball during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley golf club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grace Monnin escapes a bunker during Thursday’s Tiger Tee 2024 Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

VERSAILLES — Russia and Fort Loramie played well in the Versailles Tiger Tee Invitiationa on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

St. Marys Memorial won with a score of 405 in a field of 11 teams.

The Russia Raiders placed fourth with a score of 422 and were led by scorers Grace Monnin (99), Aubrey Hoying (104), Grace Poppelman (108) and Josie Bergman (111).

“We had another PR today,” Russia head coach Kurt Rhoades said. “We’ve had three girls PR on nine holes and had another miss it by one stroke.

“They’re just a great group. Our sixth on varsity had her varsity PR today. They all got up to speed so quickly, their games are coming around for only being two weeks into the season. They’re playing like it’s a lot farther into the season.”

Fort Loramie finished in ninth place with its score of 442. Its scorers were Kim Billing (104), Brooke Gehret (109), Ava Schafer (112) and Madison Pleiman (117).

“This is probably one of the toughest courses that the girls play all season,” Kreg Hollenbacher, Fort Loramie head coach said. “It’s tight, has narrow fairways and a lot of hazards on multiple holes.

“Overall, with our inexperience, having girls who have never played the course, I thought they did fine. We improved our course management today and I saw some better tempo out of some swings too.”

Russia is back in action on Monday at Mercer Elks facing off against Coldwater while Fort Loramie takes the tee box at home on Monday, Aug. 12, against Riverside.