Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on project sponsored by Clopay

Clopay president Victor Weldon, left, speaks on Wednesday as Habitat for Humanity executive director Scott Barr looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony of a house in Piqua. Clopay will provide $150,000 in sponsorship funding for the new Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties build. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties broke ground on a new build on Wednesday in Piqua. he project is sponsored by Clopay Corporation.

Clopay Corporation is North America’s largest residential and commercial garage door manufacturer. The business has manufacturing buildings in Troy and Russia.

At the groundbreaking, Clopay announced it will provide $150,000 in sponsorship funding for the build, which is scheduled to begin this fall with a completion date expected in the spring of 2025. In addition to providing financial support, the company will donate an American-made Clopay garage door that is manufactured in Troy.

This will be the third house Clopay has sponsored in the last four years for the Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, with the first two builds completed in Sidney.

Homeowners Amanda Wion and Nicole (Nikki) Williams, and their blended family of four children, were on hand at the groundbreaking ceremony along with Clopay president Victor Weldon, local Habitat for Humanity executive director Scott Barr and other local officials. The lot on Manier Avenue in Piqua, where the house will be located, is the first of three to be developed by Habitat in the next few years.

Wion and Williams will become new Piqua residents once the four-bedroom home is completed although they do currently reside in Miami County. They have never been homeowners before and are excited to start the process to build their home. They are especially looking forward to raising their family in a new home with a healthy environment where they can all thrive. They have already earned half of the 400 hours of sweat equity required for eligibility and will assume a 20-year, no-interest mortgage once the house is completed.

Any Miami and Shelby County residents with questions can contact the HFHMSCO’s office in Troy. Contact information can be found at www.hfhmco.org.