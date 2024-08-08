Jackson Center National Night Out goes well before rain

Prudence Forsythe watched as Jozie Forsythe gets her oxygen and pulse measured on the Lifepak15 by Anna assistant EMS David Klopfenstein during Jackson Center’s National Night Out event on Tuesday. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Before the heavy downpour hit Jackson Center on Tuesday evening, National Night Out was a tremendous success.

Aside from fun in the pool, there was a raffle all children under 17 got to participate in. Prizes included toys, games, stuffed animals, and pieing Village and pool employees in the face.

Wilson Health had a table set up and was handing out tattoos, band aid packets, and Dum Dums.

David Klopfenstein, assistant chief of Anna EMS, was giving tours of the inside of an ambulance. He was also allowing the children to tryout the gurney and the Lifepak15, a device used to check a patient’s oxygen level and pulse, with his assistance.

Firefighters Ross Ludwig (June 2021), Xavier Esser (December 2022), Spencer Yinger (December 2022), Bryan Doak (September 2023), and Justin True (March 2024) were putting on a fire hose demonstration where the kids used a miniature version of a fire hose to knock down cones (symbolizing flames). They had more demonstrations planned, but couldn’t do them due to lightning.

The police department was serving free food and drinks to meet the public. Kids were offered a free community support wristband at the table and looked at the squad cars parked nearby.