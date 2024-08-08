Out of the past: Aug. 8

125 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1899

Gents’ fine French Balbriggan underwear, 60 cent quality at 37 1/2 cents. Thedieck’s Dept. Store. – adv’t.

100 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1924

Don’t forget the ice cream supper at the Jimtown school Tuesday evening for the benefit of the school

Byron Joslin started Friday to Boston, Mass. To attend the National Encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic.

75 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1949

Purchase of a lot on Park Street just east of Willman’s store as the site of the proposed new post office building at Fort Loramie is being announced by Postmistress Alice B. Romie. The lot was acquired from Joe L. Willman.

Mrs. F.L. Getrost is the new president of the Sidney high school Football Mothers club.

50 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1974

Three city secondary schools will involve 30 teacher volunteers who will use a video tape machine to help improve classroom performance. Coordinated by Douglas Benson, media specialist and librarian at Bridgeview Middle School, the program is financed by a $12,676 federal grant.

25 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1999

PHOTO – Danielle Paulus, 10, paddles while mate Mindy Moore, also, 10, steers the canoe. The two were taking advantage of the Sidney Recreation Department’s free lunch in the park, which included canoeing on Tawawa Lake.

On Sunday, Rev. George B. Gnade was honored at a surprise party at the First Baptist Church of Sidney in recognition of his 30 years in the ministry.

MOSCOW (AP) – President Boris Yeltsin fired Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin and the entire Cabinet today, and announced that the new premier is the man he’d like to see as president next year. Yeltsin immediately named Vladimir Putin, the head of the Federal Security Service, the main successor to the KGB, as acting prime minister.

Ten days before the election filing deadline, Sidney City Councilman David Fogt announced that he will not seek reelection. “It’s been an enjoyable six years,” but said he wished to devote more time to his “real” job.

