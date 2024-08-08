Shelby County Pickleball Association offering lessons

The Shelby County Pickleball Association has announced a series of lessons tailored for beginners and novice players.

Whether you’re just starting out or have only been playing for a short time, this clinic can help. Participants will learn the rules of scoring, serving techniques, proper strokes, and strategies designed for newcomers.

To register, visit shelbycountypickleball.com and navigate to the Clinics tab.

If you’re interested in becoming a member of the SCPA, you can sign up online at the same website under the Membership tab. Annual membership is $25 and includes access to free clinics, league play throughout the year, discounts on paddles from Greg and Prescilla Wilt, and the ability to order pickleball apparel from Valarie O’Connell of Imaging Custom Embroidery on our website.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, known for being fun, social, and friendly. The rules are simple, making it easy for beginners to learn and enjoy.

For more information, please contact: Randy Klauss, SCPA President, at 937-489-9740.

Clinic Details:

• Duration: 6 weeks

• Start Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20

• Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Location: Shelby County Pickleball Courts at Custenborder Field

• Cost: Free for SCPA members, $40 for non-members