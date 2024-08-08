Sidney conducts additional fogging after mosquito tests positive for West Nile

SIDNEY — The City of Sidney conducted additional mosquito fogging on Thursday within a one-mile radius of Graceland Cemetery, in addition to the routine fogging within City limits.

On July 31, the City collected mosquitoes for virus testing by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as part of the mosquito abatement program. One mosquito caught in the Graceland Cemetery trap had tested positive for the West Nile Virus; the rest were negative. No humans have tested positive.

The virus can be transmitted to humans through the bite of a WNV-positive mosquito. In most cases, an individual bitten by a WNV-positive mosquito will not develop symptoms or have a minimal reaction with flu-like symptoms.

The following precautions can be taken to help protect individuals:

· Drain sources of standing water: buckets, bird baths, tires, etc.

· Mosquito dunks can be added to bodies of water that cannot be immediately drained

· Take steps to prevent mosquitos from entering your home by repairing screens and keeping doors closed

· Use EPA-approved insect repellent and reapply as directed (Do not use repellent on babies under two months old and do not apply repellent directly to a child’s face, spray on your hands first)

· Cover exposed skin whenever possible and dress children in clothing that covers arms and legs when weather permits

· Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting

For more information regarding West Nile Virus, visit https://tinyurl.com/32dkxbfc.

Individuals with health-related questions, please contact your local healthcare provider or the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department at 937-498-7249.