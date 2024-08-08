Sidney Municipal Court: July 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Brian Earl Kenney, 57, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Keith L. Burkes, 51, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Harry D. Creager, Jr., 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex Robert Magoteaux, 28, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khelihena Maouloud, 38, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Taylor Jo Powers, 36, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn A. Spears, 47, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph August Bruns, 19, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Bandar A. Al Huniti, 44, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Hunter Reed Bowman, 19, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaydence Jovita Dorsten, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicole B. Graham, 39, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Shelby Shyann Hoffman, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Antson W. Banks, 43, of Akron, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jesse Keller, 29, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Patricio Nsue Oye, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Clay Sluss, 26, of Houston, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

James P. Thomas, 42, of Parma, Michigan, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Jason Trantham, 53, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Daniel Nathan Arnett, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin Andrew McClain, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mathy Georges Ndjigui, 20, of Trenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Laura J. Werner, 57, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Victoria Elizabeth Veldman, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander Scott Tilford, 30, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Alan Thompson, 26, of Winfield, West Virginia, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Fidela Reyes Spicer, 59, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jake Michael Skaff, 20, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Jordan Siler, 41, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah Nichols Rife, 72, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven E. Reiser, 30, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chad A. Pierce, 36, of Covington, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $230 fine.

Atulkumar Baldevbhai Patel, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alexandra M. Oehring, 36, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allen Michael O’Connell, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa Marie Nagel, 40, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Spencer J. McClay, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashlin Michael Mann, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paulette Mae Hoskins, 51, of Farmington, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harriet Kathleen Heithaus, 75, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cixin Guo, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ellen N. Fittante, 44, of Leicester, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Louise Blowers, 22, of Gahanna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrel L. Campbell, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas J. Buecker, 80, of Piqua, was charged with lighted lights required, $510 fine.

Robert Romanowski, 85, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Stacey M. Carey, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jack S. Martin, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension – judgment suspension, $161 fine.

Idris Emanuel Salazar Gomez, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

John P. Neargarder, 43, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Christina R. Curl, 54, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.