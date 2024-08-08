Sidney Municipal Court: July 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Brian Earl Kenney, 57, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Keith L. Burkes, 51, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Harry D. Creager, Jr., 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alex Robert Magoteaux, 28, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Khelihena Maouloud, 38, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Taylor Jo Powers, 36, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shawn A. Spears, 47, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joseph August Bruns, 19, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Bandar A. Al Huniti, 44, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Hunter Reed Bowman, 19, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kaydence Jovita Dorsten, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nicole B. Graham, 39, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Shelby Shyann Hoffman, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Antson W. Banks, 43, of Akron, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jesse Keller, 29, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Patricio Nsue Oye, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew Clay Sluss, 26, of Houston, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
James P. Thomas, 42, of Parma, Michigan, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Jason Trantham, 53, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Daniel Nathan Arnett, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Benjamin Andrew McClain, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mathy Georges Ndjigui, 20, of Trenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Laura J. Werner, 57, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Victoria Elizabeth Veldman, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexander Scott Tilford, 30, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob Alan Thompson, 26, of Winfield, West Virginia, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Fidela Reyes Spicer, 59, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jake Michael Skaff, 20, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William Jordan Siler, 41, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deborah Nichols Rife, 72, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steven E. Reiser, 30, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Chad A. Pierce, 36, of Covington, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $230 fine.
Atulkumar Baldevbhai Patel, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Alexandra M. Oehring, 36, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Allen Michael O’Connell, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lisa Marie Nagel, 40, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Spencer J. McClay, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashlin Michael Mann, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Paulette Mae Hoskins, 51, of Farmington, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Harriet Kathleen Heithaus, 75, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cixin Guo, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ellen N. Fittante, 44, of Leicester, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jessica Louise Blowers, 22, of Gahanna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darrel L. Campbell, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas J. Buecker, 80, of Piqua, was charged with lighted lights required, $510 fine.
Robert Romanowski, 85, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Stacey M. Carey, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jack S. Martin, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension – judgment suspension, $161 fine.
Idris Emanuel Salazar Gomez, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
John P. Neargarder, 43, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Christina R. Curl, 54, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.