Area meetings roundup July 10-30: Minster Council approves contract for new shelter house

Minster Council approves contract for new shelter house

Minster Village Council approved a contract for the new Paris Street Park Shelter House at their meeting on July 30.

The Park Street shelter house was approved via an emergency measure, awarding a $402,500 contract to Heyne Construction of Minster to construct the Paris Street Park Shelter House Project. The estimate was $380,000. Construction is expected to begin this Fall and finish in early Spring. The new facility will have utilities including electric, water and sewer for lights and restrooms. The building will also house the equipment for the new splash pad.

Village administrator Don Harrod said Scott Langenkamp is finishing up the lead and copper water line identification program, as required by the EPA. Harrod said they are currently identifying those properties which did not respond to the survey and were built before 1986. Those are the properties that they need to contact and get access to in order to identify the water line material. Harrod said they will be contacting those that we need access into starting in the next week or so.

Approved was a third and final reading of an ordinance annexing territory containing 1.006 acres, in Jackson Township to the Village of Minster, Ohio and owned by Jim and Shirley Shenk and located at the west end of 7th Street beyond Four Seasons. This action will allow village utilities to be extended to the property.

In other action, the utility committee reported they were working on bids for a new substation at the Dannon facility. The Streets committee reported that they would meet with ODOT on Thursday to discuss the state Route 66 crossing, which is currently out for bids.

In the village administrator’s report, Harrod said work on the police department building continues to move forward. Crews are working on both the interior and exterior portions of the existing building. Furniture for the building has also been ordered. Another construction meeting is scheduled for the August 8th. Once completed, the building square footing will increase from 4500 to 9000.

Centerpointe Energy has finished installing the new gas lines throughout the community. Ritter and Miller Pipeline are still finishing up the repair work on area where they disturbed concrete or asphalt. Once they are finished, we will begin to identify other areas of sidewalk in the northwest quarter of town that need to be repaired and kick off that repair program.

Due to conflicting schedules, the Aug. 6 council meeting was canceled.

Once they council adjourned, they made a tour of the expanded police station.

Botkins council talks streets projects

Botkins Village Council talked about street projects during its meeting on July 10.

The curbs on Meadow Drive are complete, and the sidewalks on East Walnut Street and Huber Street are next to be completed if the weather permits.

The next big road project on the agenda is the lowest rated road in Botkins, which is West Street. It will cost $30,000 to get it up to Village standards. After that, it will be Kennedy and King Street. They will be given a chip and seal and an asphalt surface over the concrete. This will cost $38,000. By fixing these roads little by little, it gives the Village the best chance of preventing the need for more major repairs. Each year, the Village of Botkins spends over $300,000 on road projects.

Councilman Christian Petek requested the Village look into putting a crosswalk in front of Myers Tavern to help their customers cross the street better after residents mention this issue to him. Mayor Symonds mention that he was also given a cross walk request from Police Chief Mark Jordan. Jordan wants a crosswalk put at North Sycamore Street and E. Walnut and North Sycamore Street and East Lynn Street for the children going to and from the library. They plan on getting this started before school starts this fall.

The Village of Botkins passed a resolution to increase the appropriations of the 2024 budget by $7,950; $950 will be used towards paying for fire school to train the new firefighters and $7,000 will be used to replace a bad pump at the wastewater treatment plant.

Botkins Community Improvement Corporation will be funding the new street lights at the industrial park for $4,500. The new message board for the post office and a park rules sign has arrived. The plan is to install them in August or September. It will cost $1,400.

Botkins hires new solicitor

The Village of Botkins held a special meeting on July 16 to discuss the employment of the new Village Solicitor, Jason E. This. His contract took effect July 17 and will continue until Dec. 31, 2025. He will be paid an annual rate of $7,000, which will be distributed to him in quarter sums of $1,750 for the work he does for the Village. If his legal fees exceed this, then he would need to submit such documentation of fees for council’s approval.

This has been practicing law since 1992 in Auglaize County. He specializes in general practice, but primarily focuses on estate planning, taxation, business, commercial, and real estate law.

Matt Flora resigns from Botkins council

Matt Flora resigned his seat on the Botkins’ Village Council on July 30 for personal reasons. His resignation letter has been filed with the Board Of Elections for their records. The Village council members will have 30 days to decide if they want to fill his seat or appoint someone to it. If unable to do so, the mayor will appoint someone of his choosing. Flora moved to Botkins in 2010 and became a council member in 2019.

The Village’s road repair projects are going smoothly. Lock Two Road and Meadow Drive was resurfaced on July 17 and is awaiting to be paved. West Street, King Street, and Kennedy Drive were chipped, sealed and paved on July 25. Dutch Van Horn Road was finished Aug. 2.

The Village has passed a resolution to enter into an annexation agreement with Dinsmore Township, Shelby County and Elmer and Bonnie Penny for 0.335 acre of land for an undisclosed amount. They stated that this purchase is beneficial for the long-term growth and development of Botkins.

The new street lamps were been installed at the Industrial Park in late July. The new message board outside the post office and park rules sign have been installed on Aug. 2. Speed limit and flashing crosswalk signs have arrived, and will be installed sometime next week. The Village is happy that they are currently on point of finishing a majority of its outdoor projects by the 2024-25 school year.

Botkins BOE enters agreement with Midwest Regional

The Botkins Board of Education entered into a program services agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center during its meeting on July 10.

Along with this, they hired instructional aides Sarah Bergman, Heather Buehler, Rebecca Lenhart and Erin Maier, after-school tutors (if needed) Heather Buehler and Erin Maier, part-time gifted intervention specialist Courtney Church, and gifted intervention specialist Roberta “Bobbie” Young from Midwest Regional.

Sidney Daily News freelance reporters Megan Lewis and Sandy Rose Schwieterman contributed to this article.