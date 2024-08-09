City record: Man arrested on multiple charges at Hot Head Burritos

AUGUST 2

-12:59 p.m.: crash. While parked out front of a residence, a City of Sidney vehicle’s mirror was struck by an unknown vehicle who left the scene.

WEDNESDAY

-12:43 a.m.: crime in progress. Donna L. Link, 49, of Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving under an OVI suspension.

-8:10 a.m.: complaint. Myjera J. Walker, 28, of Blacklick, was arrested for assault.

-11:04 a.m.: warrant. Christopher A. J. St. Clair, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:00 p.m.: crime in progress. Cass Hensely IV, 19, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:56 p.m.: warrant. Jerry W. Cool, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:00 p.m.: crash. An Arsh Carrier semi-truck was unoccupied and parked in the Love’s parking lot on Fair Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before the police showed up.

THURSDAY

-5:48 p.m.: crash. Ayo Brant, 45, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was parked in his semi-truck at Love’s on Fair Road when another unidentified semi-truck backed into his and left the scene. The surveillance footage wasn’t clear enough to identify plates, but Brant has dash cam footage the police are waiting to look at.

-6:04 p.m.: crime in progress. Jeromy J. Miller, 48, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct, aggravated trespass, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, vandalism and on a warrant. Miller was arrested at Hot Head Burritos on West Michigan Street.

-10:18 p.m.: crime in progress. Michael A. Smith, 65, of Piqua, was arrested for criminal trespass.

10:18 p.m.: crime in progress. Jason A. Davis, 52, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal trespass.