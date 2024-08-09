Girls tennis preview: Sidney beats Lehman Catholic 3-2

Sidney’s Ava Graber returns the ball against Lehman Catholic’s Brooklyn Fortkamp in a number two singles match on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. It was the first match of the season for both teams. Garber won 6-3, 6-2. The Yellow Jackets, which didn’t win a match last year, beat the Cavaliers 3-2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Charlotte Spaide returns the ball while playing Sidney’s Lexi Spade in a number one singles match on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Sapide won 6-2, 6-2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lexi Spade returns the ball to Lehman Catholic’s Charlotte Spaide during a number one singles match at on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Brooklyn Fortkamp chases down the ball while playing Sidney’s Ava Graber in a number two singles match on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Joni Martin returns the ball as Lehman Catholic’s Kyla McGinnis defends at the net during a number one doubles match on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Eliza Westerheide lunges for the ball while playing number one doubles against Sidney on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney and Lehman Catholic scrimmaged on Thursday on Lehman’s tennis courts.

The Yellow Jackets did something they didn’t do all of last year, and they’re hoping it’s a sign of improvement this year.

Sidney, which didn’t win a match last season, beat Lehman 3-2.

Sidney is under the direction of coach Donovan Gregory, who has been with the team for eight years.

The Yellow Jackets boast eight returning letterwinners: seniors Ava Graber (first singles), Lacelend Burdiss (third singles) and Laila Caudill (third singles/doubles), junior Avery Stover (doubles) and sophomores Anna Ervin (doubles) and Serenity Echols (doubles).

Along with the returners, Sidney added four newcomers to the team this season in juniors Hailey Dietz (doubles), Joni Martin (doubles) and Shyia Sekas (doubles) as well as freshman Lexi Spade (singles).

“Last year was kind of a rebuild for us,” Gregory said. “Our returning players from last season have all gotten better over the offseason. They participated in offseason open courts and practiced refining their games.

“The four newcomers will have an opportunity to step into the varsity lineup. They’ve shown that they are dedicated to the game and are willing to put in the work.”

Sidney is spending the first few weeks of the season calling Lehman its home court as the Sidney courts are still being renovated.

Lehman is coached by Tim Ungericht, who is in his 10th year at the school. They went 5-14 last season and had both doubles teams make it to sectional quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Lehman’s returning letterwinners are seniors Evelyn Johnston (second singles) and Eliza Westerheide (first doubles), juniors Brooklyn Fortkamp (third singles) and Kyla McGinnis (second doubles) and sophomores Charlotte Spaide (first singles) and Ashreal Alvarez (third singles/second doubles).

Its only newcomer this year is freshman Dublin Cooper, who will play second doubles.

“We have lots of experience with six returning letterwinners,” Ungericht said. “We expect to win more matches than last year, do well in invitationals and have district qualifiers for the first time since 2018.

“Charlotte will be one of the area’s top players this fall and has an excellent chance of being seeded at sectionals and qualifying for districts. Eliza was honorable mention all-area first doubles last year and will be a leader and big contributor this fall.”

Ungericht mentioned that an unfortunate injury to Johnston will keep her out for a few weeks, but McGinnis will be stepping up to first doubles while she is out.

Lehman’s Spaide beat Sidney’s Spade at 6-2, 6-2 at first singles on Thursday. Graber won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Caudill won 6-3, 7-6 (8) at third singles.

McGinnis and Westerheide beat Dietz and Martin 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles. Burdiss and Ervin won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

The Yellow Jackets kick off their regular season at St. Marys on Monday while Lehman has its home opener this Thursday against Northmont.

