Boys golf preview: Russia, Botkins playing well early

Russia’s Vince Borchers watches his ball after he teed off during a match at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Sept. 5, 2023. Russia, which earned a state berth last year, finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday and has been playing well to start the season. Borchers shot a 77 on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Ross Dietz putts during a meet at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Sept. 5, 2023. Dietz is off to a good start this season; he shot a five-under par 67 in the Brookville Invitational at Beechwood Golf Course on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Carter Wooddell chips during the MVL tournament at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield on Sept. 28, 2023. Wooddell is one of several returnees for the Yellow Jackets; he shot a 78 in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Several area boys golf teams are off to strong starts to the season, including Russia, which earned a Division III state berth last year.

Here’s a look at area teams:

Russia

Russia won the Shelby County Athletic League in 2023 under head coach Paul Bremigan in his 20th year with the team.

The Raiders placed 10th in the state and were Division III district champions before taking second place in the regional tournament.

In 2024 they have five returning letterwinners: seniors Vince Borchers (who made honorable mention in the SCAL), Braylon Cordonnier and Dom Francis and juniors Mike Voisard and Leo Counts, who was second team all-SCAL in 2023.

Cordonnier shot a 70 in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday, which is a program record low 18-hole score.

“We have a good nucleus of three seniors and two juniors,” Bremigan said. “Our three seniors have a great deal of experience and have played in a lot of big matches throughout their careers.”

A key newcomer in freshman Grant Bergman, who has played in all of the team invitationals so far in 2024.

Bremigan stated that the goal is to win the SCAL for a third consecutive year and to yet again go far in the tournament.

Lehman Catholic

Lehman Catholic finished in second in the Three Rivers Conference in 2023 under head coach Eric Harlamert, who has spent over a decade coaching Lehman.

“Our two main objectives are improving upon last year’s second place finish to win the TRC,” Harlamert said. “And qualifying for the Division III OHSAA district tournament.”

Its returning letterwinners are juniors Henry Peterson (who was first team all TRC and qualified for district), Jack Williams (second team all-TRC) and Carter Rigel. Also, sophomore Shane Frantz will be returning to varsity this season.

Lehman is also adding freshmen Matthew Adams and Braden Ulbrich to the varsity squad.

“Peterson has worked hard in the off-season and had a very successful summer with the Lima Junior Golf Program,” Harlamert said. “His average score is in the 70’s.”

Sidney

The Yellow Jackets have a wealth of returnees to aid in their quest of moving up in Miami Valley League standings this year.

Sidney won the MVL Valley Division last year and is looking for a stronger finish in overall league standings. The squad, which had a 341 team score in the MVL championship meet last year, has every golfer back from a year ago, including senior Carter Wooddell and sophomore Jake Scully, who were second team all-MVL selections a year ago. Wooddell shot a 78 in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday.

Also back is senior Andrew Thorne, junior Brooks Taylor and junior Evan Wilson. Freshman CJ Goffena is a key newcomer; he shot a 37 in a 154-178 win over Fairlawn on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. Scully had a 38, Taylor had a 39 and Wooddell had a 40 on Thursday.

Thomas Goffena returns for his second year as the program’s coach.

Botkins

Botkins placed second in the SCAL in 2023 as well as third in the D-III sectional at Shelby Oaks and sixth in districts. The Trojans lost J.J. Meyer, who qualified for the state as an individual under head coach Brett Meyer in his 29th year as coach, to graduation.

Among its returning lettermen is senior Ross Dietz, who had a 36.16 average last year. He is a former SCAL golfer of the year and sectional champion and has made two state appearances. Dietz set a program record low 18-hole score on Thursday by shooting a 67.

Juniors Carson Heuker (43 average and SCAL first team member), Elijah Sculler (47.4 average) and sophomore Quinn Koenig (52.48 average) are also returning lettermen.

Newcomers for Meyer’s squad are freshmen Treg Meyer, Will Dietz and Will Monnin.

“We have several returners from last season with significant experience,” Meyer said. “They have put in a lot of time this summer, individually and as a team, to prepare for this season.”

Meyer is very happy with his team’s depth this season feeling that he has seven players who could score in any match.

“Ross is the defending SCAL player of the year and had a tremendous summer by winning many junior tournaments,” Meyer said. “Carson was first team SCAL last season and will play a big role alongside Quinn and Elijah.

“The league will be very exciting this year. You must play well every night to get a victory.”

Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie finished in third place in the SCAL in 2023 with 17-year head coach Brad Turner and went on to win the sectional tournament and placed ninth in the district tournament.

Its only returning senior is Beau Schafer, who averaged a 39.34 and was first team all-SCAL last season.

Other returning lettermen are juniors Jack Cotner (42.79 average and second team all-SCAL), Dawson Tennery (47.72 average), Wade Holthaus (48.89 average) and Chase Bornhorst (49.16 average).

“We’re going to be competitive again this season,” Turner said. “The guys have built on a good foundation they started for themselves last year. They have put a lot of time into their games on their own and I like what I’ve seen out of them in the times we’ve been together.”

Turner also mentioned sophomore newcomers Darren Siegel, Carter Borchers and Theodore Gaier.

“Beau Schafer will be a steady No. 1 golfer for us,” Turner said. “He’s played in some competitive junior tournaments over the summer and has a complete game.

“Jack Cotner played in several Lima Junior golf tournaments to gain some valuable experience. I believe of all our golfers he is poised to make the biggest strides in his game.”

Turner mentioned that Russia is the returning favorites, noting their depth and experiences in last year’s state tournament.

Houston

Houston boasts a varsity roster of Tanner Voisard, Luke Crim, Reagan Steiner, Bryce Lukey, Seth Merickle, Joey Leist and Laney White under head coach Nate Fridley.

“I am really looking forward to this season,” Fridley said. “They have all worked so hard over the summer and the newcomers to varsity are ready to go.”

Its varsity returners in 2024 are senior Voisard and juniors Steiner and Crim. Fridley’s key newcomers are juniors Lukey and Leist, sophomore Leist and freshman White.

“Each of them has put in the work this summer,” Fridley said of his newcomers. “I think they are going to impress a lot of people in their first year on varsity.”

Of his returners, Fridley explained that they are the backbone of the team and are looked up to by all of the newcomers.

Jackson Center

Jackson Center has several upperclassmen this year, and second-year coach and Jackson Center graduate Trent Platfoot said the squad will be relying on them.

“We are very senior-heavy this year and we will be relying on them to put together a lot of good scores for our team,” Platfoot said.

Seniors Jackson Davis, Reed Platfoot, Blake Noble and Sean Wren, junior Tristan Woolley and sophomore Anderson Fark are all returnees. Noble led the team with 81 in the SCAL preview on Monday.

“I think we have to potential to be very good team,” Platfoot said. “It just depends if we can put together the pieces at the right time to be able to compete at a very high level.”

Fairlawn

The Jets are much improved according to second-year coach Troy Opperman and looking to improve in SCAL standings this season.

Seniors Josef Bernardi and Kavin Wiley, junior Maddox Abke and sophomore Garrett Maddy are returning letterwinners. Abke led the squad with a 45 average last year; he shot a team-best 91 in the SCAL preview on Monday.

“They are committed to be the best they can,” Opperman said. “They have put in the time to be successful. Looking forward to be a great competitive season.

“We expect to surprise a few schools and are looking for potential upsets.”

Key newcomers include juniors Michael and Thomas Hammond.

Anna

Anna has two seniors, two juniors and two freshman this year. Seniors Jose Pulfer and Andrew Bensman, juniors Joshua Richards and Rece Pettit and freshman Evan Cain and Jacob Rister round out the roster.

Pulfer shot an 86 and Richards shot an 87 in the SCAL preview on Monday.

Riverside

The Riverside Pirates finished 2023 in sixth place in the TRC and 11th at sectionals under head coach Andy Phelps in his 16th season as coach.

The Pirates are toting three returning lettermen in senior Jaxon Woods (40.2 average and first team TRC), junior Hayden McCully (48.5 average) and sophomore Daniel Esh (67.2 average).

Phelps also made note of newcomer and freshman Syler Clark.

“Our numbers are low this year with only four golfers,” Phelps said. “The boys have been working hard at understanding the game and how to play smart. The boys enjoy the game and are always on the course which will help them get better. We will have to play better around the green to keep our scores low.”

Phelps believes that Woods has the potential to compete for TRC player of the year this season with the work he put in in the offseason and hopes that he can make a run in the tournament at the end of the season.

“We hope to compete in every league meet,” Phelps said. “We would be happy to upset some teams and finish in the middle of the pack.”

Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing contributed to this article. Billing can be reached at [email protected].