Girls golf preview: Sidney, area teams hoping for strong season

Sidney’s Tatum Werntz chips during the MVL tournament on Sept. 28, 2023 at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield. Werntz won an individual MVL title last year and qualified for districts.

SIDNEY — Area girls golf teams have taken to courses this week after the start of the season.

Here’s a look at area squads:

Sidney

The Sidney Yellow Jackets are led by coach Joe Spangler in his seventh season as head coach. They finished sixth in the league in 2023 and had a record of 4-7.

The returners for the Yellow Jackets this season are sophomores Antoinetter Neu and Jolene Smith, junior Libby Spangler and seniors Hannah Weldy and Tatum Werntz, who was Miami Valley League champion and qualified for district.

Werntz started the season by shooting a 39 in a victory over Lehman Catholic.

Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie is coached by Kreg Hollenbacher in his seventh season with the team. It went 42-15 last year and placed fifth in its sectional tournament.

Its returning letterwinners are senior Alexis Jacobs and juniors Madison Pleiman, Ava Schafer and Brooke Gehret.

Newcomers to the team are sophomore Kim Billing and freshmen Chandler Tennery, Macy Schafer and Kiera Harrod.

“Madison and Ava were on our tournament roster last year as our 4 and 5,” Hollenbacher said. “Now they will be counted on to lead our team in scores. Brooke and Alexis will also be asked to carry more of the load this year.”

Hollenbacher made sure to note the strides Pleiman and Gehret have made in the offseason.

“We are not in a league ,which means it’s difficult for us to play a full schedule,” Hollenbacher said. “Thankfully, we’ve developed some great relationships with area schools that have girls golf and are able to schedule with them to give us as many matches as possible.

Russia

The Russia Raiders are coached by Kurt Rhoades in his first season at the school. In 2023 the Raiders placed fourth at Division II sectionals and 11th at districts.

They boast returning letterwinners, seniors Grace Monnin, Grace Poppelman and Josie Bergman and sophomores Aubrey Hoying and Annika Borchers.

They also have two newcomers to the team in junior Ella Meyer and sophomore Marie Schulze.

Lehman Catholic

In a great change of pace, Lehman now has a girls golf team for the first time in its history. The Cavaliers are coached by Dave King, who coached baseball for 17 years at Lehman.

Their whole team will be newcomers this year and are seniors Isabel Flores and Eliza Westerheide, sophomore Erin Higgins, and freshmen Averi Alderton, Emily Stone and Erin Sullins.

“This is our first year of girls golf at Lehman Catholic,” King said. “Our two seniors lead the way. Flores and Westerheide have some experience playing the game. Flores has past experience with some playing time on the Lehman’s boys team.”

King takes much joy in being able to teach a lifelong game to his team.

“They are a great and fun group to work with,” King said. “We will play without any worries or pressure and have fun continuing to learn the game.”

Riverside

Riverside is coached by Rod Yoder, who is in his fourth year as the girls head coach. It finished first in the Three Rivers Conference in 2023 and totes three returning letterwinners.

Seniors Zoie Armbruster (first team all TRC in 2023) and Kirstyn Carpenter as well as junior Reaghan McDaniel (two time TRC player of the year and first place in TRC tournament in 2023) are back on the squad in 2024.

Along with the returners, Riverside has six newcomers to the team this season. Senior Kaylee Fulkerson, junior Sydney Carnes, sophomores Lei Hurley and Kenna Johnson and freshmen Adalyn Calaway and Grace Owen.

“We have good, experienced golfers returning to our team,” Yoder said. “They will provide great leadership to our younger players. After finishing first in the TRC last season, we plan to be very competitive and compete for another league championship this season.

“All of our newcomers are new to golf. I’m sure all of them will work hard to continue to improve throughout the season with the opportunity to compete on the varsity team.”

Yoder expects Riverside to be competitive in league matches with the league being so young in experience.

Reach Sidney Daily News sports editor Ryan Harless at 937-538-4651, or follow Harless on X (Twitter) @ryanharless_.