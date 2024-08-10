Out of the past: Aug. 10

125 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1899

The people in Sidney will begin to realize the effect of the coal trust when they lay in their winter coal. Ninety-six coal mines and forty-four transportation companies have formed a trust pool to keep up the price of coal and control its output.

100 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1924

Tucker’s Nightingales, the new orchestra composed of Sidney musicians will be a big drawing card for the dances at Mires Pavilion on Thursday and Saturday nights.

75 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1949

Sidney’s Junior Chamber of Commerce will try again tonight to hold a public ice cream social to raise funds for anti-polio fogging of the city. Rain forced postponement of the event last evening.

Just as its opening was considered a benefit to the Sidney community, the closing today of Miller’s swimming pool by the Junior Chamber of Commerce was regarded as beneficial because of polio conditions.

50 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1974

Alfred “Fred” Voelkel, administrator of the Dorothy Love Retirement Community since 1972, is leaving to take an administrative job in the Presbyterian Home Central Office in Columbus. His successor in the position is Mrs. Myron “Janice” Iiams, a Sidney native and life-long Presbyterian.

25 YEARS

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1999

Geena Davis is aiming for the 2000 Olympics. The Oscar-winning actress has qualified for the United States archery Olympic trials semifinals in Bloomfield, N.J.

By a 5-2 vote, Sidney City Council Monday night voted to renovate the Monumental Building into the new home of Sidney Municipal Court at a cost of $3.7 million. Vice Mayor Merrill Asher and Councilman David Fogt cast the “no” votes, the sentiment being that a brand new building would cost only $400,000 more and would be less costly to maintain.

