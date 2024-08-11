Photos: Barn fire at Vandemark Farm

An aerial view of a barn fire at Vandemark Farm on Sunday afternoon. The fire started at approximately 4 p.m. According to scanner traffic, there were animals in the barn. Firefighters use water from a pond to battle the blaze. This is a developing situation. More information will be added to this report when available.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
A Sidney firefighter rescues an alpaca from the burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Firefighters approach the burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm as a goat runs out at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A firefighter sprays water into a burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A Sidney firefighter finally gets the alpaca into a pen after saving it twice from the burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A goat runs from the burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
An alpaca attempts to reenter the burning petting zoo barn at VanDemark Farm after it was rescued from the barn by a firefighter at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from Lockington, Sidney, and Anna were called to the barn fire. Multiple animals that are part of VanDemark Farm’s petting zoo were trapped in the barn. At least four animals were rescued from the fire.