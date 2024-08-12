Boys golf: Sidney 5th, Russia 6th at Troy Invitational

Anna’s Andrew Bensman recovers towards the green during Monday’s Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Colton Dickman holds his follow through during Monday’s Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jake Scully tees off during Monday’s Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club in Troy. Scully shot an 86. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Leo Counts watches his shot Monday during the Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club in Troy. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Grant Bergman tracks his ball on Monday at the Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club in Troy. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier chips at the pin during Monday’s Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club in Troy. Cordonnier shot a 79. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Evan Cain hits an approach on Monday at Troy Country Club during the Troy Boys Golf Invitational in Troy. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Evan Cain chips his ball on Monday at Troy Country Club during the Troy Boys Golf Invitational in Troy. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Carter Wooddell hits a drive during Monday’s Troy Boys Golf Invitational at Troy Country Club in Troy. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Brister laces a drive on Monday during the Troy Boys Golf Invitational in Troy at Troy Country Club. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

TROY — It was a good day for golf at Troy Country Club in the Troy Invitational, which Tippecanoe won with a score of 307. Sidney, Russia and Anna also competed; placing 5th, 6th and 10th respectively.

The Sidney Yellow Jackets finished in fifth place with their score of 328. Their scorers were CJ Goffena (80), Carter Wooddell (81), Brooks Taylor (81) and Jake Scully (86).

“I’m very happy with how we played today,” Yellow Jackets head coach Thomas Goffena said. “Our top four guys were all in the low 80’s, and that’s where we have to be.

“We just need to find a way to make the putts. We’re not making the 10 foot putts consistently, but the good thing about birdie putts is you usually have a tap in par.”

The Russia Raiders scored 333 with Braylon Cordonnier (79), Michael Voisard (83), Vince Borchers (83) and Grant Borchers (88).

“We’re not really happy with how we played today,” Russia head coach Paul Bremigan said. “We just got into a lot of trouble and didn’t hit it too straight.

“We’re not really familiar with this course so it’s a good eye opener for us. We start our County this week so we’ll be ready to go.”

The Anna Rockets finished with a final score of 364 and were led by Jose Pulfer (80), Josiah Richerds (89), Reece Pettit (95) with Evan Cain and Jacob Rister tied with 100.

Sidney is back in action on Thursday where they will be back at the Troy Country Club for a nine-hole match.

The Raiders are back on the course on Thursday as well where they will take on Fairlawn at home.

The Rockets will be at Shelby Oaks golf course on Tuesday battling Jackson Center and then will take on Russia on Friday again at Shelby Oaks.