Business Spotlight: Gallery 2Ten supports local artists

Gallery 2Ten owner Mila Duning-Hamilton poses with work by Sidney Daily News photographer Luke Gronneberg that is for sale at the gallery, which is located on Fair Road in Sidney. The business is in its 10th year of operation. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Mila Duning-Hamilton has a strong passion for the arts and has brought that to Gallery 2Ten, which is in its 10th year of operation on Fair Road.

In 1987, she went to Concordia University to study art while getting her associates in business. In 1989, she went to Indiana University for a similar degree. When she moved to Sidney in 2014, she wanted a way to bring enrichment and culture to town, so she opened Gallery 2Ten.

The store today sells goods from over 50 local artists along with her own canvas work. She prides herself in knowing that 95 percent of the store is handmade products. Some artists who sell there goods here are Pat Klopfenstein, Journals by Patty, Rustic Embers Candles, Yellow Cat Spoon Jewelry, Dody Bowman, Lori Stallings, Dream Lily Designs, Cliff Adams, One At A Time, Beck’ed Creations, Steve Monnin, Kiba’s Krafts, The Art Of Blacksmith, Dody Bowman Rings, Marilyn Dingle, Michael Ann, TLB, Lisa’s Homespun LLC, Ravenous Wolf Studios, Root Tootys, Darbs, Green Tree Jewelry, Mary Ellen, Pat Liebel, and the Sidney Daily News’ own Luke Gronneberg.

They also have estate items, clothing, gifts, décor, hand-painted furniture, bags, jewelry, records, food, prints, paintings, books, and among other things. One of the most unique sections is the wide selection of beer and wines.

Along with selling handmade goods, Duning-Hamilton also does mural work and interior faux finish. She also has an Open Art class every Wednesday that is $15 a person. The times are 1 to 3 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

A regular of these classes refers to it as her “art therapy.” There is no age limit for attending these classes. You can also rent out the classroom for private events. If interested in hosting your next party here, you can contact her at 937-726-1592. She does do custom orders which can be ordered from the same number.

Her hours are Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are open Sunday and Monday by appointment only.