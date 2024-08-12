Sidney football takes the field in Wilmington

Julius Spradling cuts back with the ball during Saturday’s scrimmage against Wilmington and Edgewood at Alumni Field in Wilmington. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Chaminade-Julienne in a scrimmage on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ethan New launches a pass at Saturday’s scrimmage against Wilmington and Edgewood at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Isaiah Foster puts the brakes on during Saturday’s scrimmage against Wilmington and Edgewood at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

WILMINGTON — The Sidney Yellow Jackets kicked off the 2024 football season in Wilmington in a tri-scrimmage against the Wilmington Hurricanes and the Edgewood Cougars at Alumni Field.

The Yellow Jackets showed some offensive prowess, scoring three times in a 10-play set against the Cougars defense early in the scrimmage.

“I don’t think I’m ever happy with where we are in anything,” Sidney head coach Dave Taynor said. “… We played some good football at times. We have explosiveness where we can create some big plays.

“The first series we had too many pre-snap penalties. That shows up in the first scrimmage sometimes but it’s unacceptable, I warned them in practice and film for a week and a half that they were too casual where they line up.”

Quarterback Ethan New looked good and even completed a lengthy touchdown pass in the series against Edgewood.

“I think this was a good scrimmage for our offensive line to get a chance to play against a physical defensive line,” Taynor said. “We’re ahead on the perimeter of where we are inside. That’s important because you have the whole seven-on-seven schedule where you’re chucking the ball all over the place all summer long.

“I think we have the ability to have a very, very strong offensive line. We’re just not there yet. We did some things okay, we blew some assignments here and there. It’ll be good film to learn from.”

Sidney looked sharp on defense as well, only allowing two touchdowns on the day and even picking up an interception when Julius Spradling tracked down a Hurricane pass.

“We did some decent things,” Taynor said. “I think there’s a lot to learn from.”

The Yellow Jackets hit the gridiron again Thursday at Sidney Memorial Field where they will scrimmage Chaminade-Julienne. Their season opener is scheduled for Aug. 23 against Bellefontaine.