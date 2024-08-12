Sidney Municipal Court: July 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Melissa S. Morgan, 51, of Cridersville, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Benjamin D. Renner, 43, of Greenville, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Tyler T. Taylor, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark William Snider, 25, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mithcell D. Bohman, 36, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brianna Leora Brumley, 20, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Miles C. Sierk, 34, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cadin E. Owens, 19, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie E. Watson, 47, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Philip J. Morgeson, 49, of Terrace Park, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Allen Pence, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Richard Theodore Werling, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Ryan Patrick O’Neill, 23, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Alex Michael Turney, 36, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Stephen C. Fields, 36, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Nolan Douglas Bornhorst, 22, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deanna M. Moody, 20, of Versailles, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Rosa Espinoza, 33, of Bradenton, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Avi Ramone Heinz, 20, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kennah Ann Herrick, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Nehal Khan, 37, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Robert Joseph Lewis, 35, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Brandon I. Patton, 31, of Hillsboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Jacob McBrien, 34, of De Graff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rahul Reddy Palagiri, 29, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stacey Y. Thornton, 45, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin L. Teets, 45, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jonathon D. Morris, 53, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Rosemarie Hensley, 44, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places – dismissed, $76 fine.

Herman L. Roach, Jr., 62, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places – dismissed, $76 fine.

Amira Elizabeth Learst Ahmed, 25, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Trevor Michael Hayslip, 19, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Dalton O. Wick, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

David P. Phelps, 68, of Pemberton, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Ronald R. Woehrmyer, 71, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Edward Allen Arnold, Jr., 30, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacqueline Ann Fullenkamp, 63, of Minster, was charged with failure to display plates, $130 fine.

John J. Nunnally, 63, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angelique C. Ranly, 38, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Rieman, 70, of Ottawa, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Marco Garcia, 31, of Piqua, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Roger M. Hoying, 18, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Steven M. Brown, Jr., 47, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Billy Chung, 43, of Staten Island, New York, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jacob S. Moorman, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Jonathan Phillip Ozer Jaeckel, 24, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Emily Lessing, 20, of New Bremen, was charged with illegal starting/backing, $130 fine.