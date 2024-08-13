Cathy Duff retires after 32 years with Habitat for Humanity

TROY — Scott Barr, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties executive director, has announced office administrator Cathy Duff is retiring after 32.5 years of service. Her retirement will take effect on Aug. 22.

Cathy Duff moved to the Miami County area when she married her husband of 45 years. Together they have two sons and three grandchildren.

Duff said she felt compelled by God to serve in some capacity, and after speaking with a friend who was already familiar with Habitat for Humanity through church, she decided to join the local steering committee in 1991. Duff said she was impressed by the “hand-up, not a hand-out” philosophy of Habitat’s work.

In November of 1992, the local group became an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. As the organization grew, it became clear that its all-volunteer structure needed a dedicated employee. In 1994, Duff became the first paid employee of HFHMSCO, serving as office manager.

In her time with Habitat, Duff played many parts, including chairing every committee except the Family Selection Committee. One of her favorite roles was as a Family Advocate for five different partner families. She enjoyed sharing the home build process with them and guiding them from groundbreaking to the dedication of the home. She said she feels good about having been a part of helping families gain something to be proud of; something of their own; a place where they can celebrate milestones and events like first Christmases, graduations, and family gatherings.

Habitat Partner Families pay a mortgage to HFH once their home is built and Duff said that’s one of the hardest messages to get across; Habitat partnership is a hand UP, not a hand OUT for each family.

“I was always ready and excited to come to work because of the work we did. I get to see the success of our partner families, the improvement to their lives, and their hard work toward a life-changing goal,” Duff said. “At Habitat, I get to see the good in people — even in a world that doesn’t always show you that.”

That’s why even though she is looking forward to more free time, Duff will be back to volunteer in the Troy ReStore once per week, even after she officially retires.

Much has changed since Cathy joined the affiliate in 1991. She has worked for five different executive directors within the organization. What began as a small, all-volunteer organization now has over a dozen employees including marketing staff, ReStore staff, and a Construction Manager. Technology has changed significantly, and she says she will not miss having to learn new systems and programs once she is retired.

Despite all the changes, Habitat’s vision remains the same; a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization helps families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Duff said that “I feel comfortable to retire now, because the organization has a great foundation laid by our previous directors, and a new executive director positioned to grow HFHMSCO into the future.”

Dugg has spent the summer working with the office manager and office assistant to make her departure from the organization as smooth as possible.

“We want to thank Cathy for her years of service to Habitat,” Barr said. “Her experience and depth of organizational knowledge will be missed, but we are grateful for her long tenure with us and her dedication to the people of Miami and Shelby Counties.”