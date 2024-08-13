City Council approves purchase of Big Four Passenger Station

A view of the Big Four Passenger Station on Chestnut Avenue on Monday evening. Sidney City Council approved a resolution during a meeting on Monday to buy the property from CSX. The plan is to turn the facility into a park. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council approved the purchase of the former Big Four Passenger Station on Chestnut Avenue during Monday’s meeting.

The council approved a resolution to buy the property from CSX. The plan is to develop the site into a city park.

Several members of the public from Sidney and Shelby County spoke in favor of the resolution, which passed unanimously.

Private donations of $50,000 had been given to the Sidney prior to Monday’s meeting, and the Sidney Big Four Passenger Station Preservation Association presented a check for an additional $10,000 during the meeting to be used for the purchase.

“The goal is to save this structure, utilize it as a community asset for both parks recreation and passively for train enthusiasts and onlookers,” Sidney city manager Andrew Bowsher told council members.

Among the residents who spoke about the resolution was Ken Monnier, a former Sidney resident who now lives in Maplewood. Monnier is a member of the association and said the property is a popular spot for train enthusiasts.

“The one thing that comes to mind is unique,” Monnier said. “Architectures and the shapes and sizes were all built with very special purposes by the railroads. And I think that’s why preserving this beautiful passenger station as a part of the park, where we can bring our young people and other train watchers and people who may want to just have a have a nice day in a unique park setting, is really exciting.”

John Coffield, the treasurer of the association, presented Bowsher with the $10,000 check during the meeting.

Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst, who is a member of the association, left the meeting during the discussion of the resolution and returned after it passed.

Council approves purchase Howard’s Tire Service property, property by Kroger

The council also approved a resolution to purchase property at 331 Folkerth Ave. A house currently sits on the property, which is located between Folkerth Avenue and the parking lot of the Kroger shopping center. The plan is to demolish the house and create a driveway on the property that connects the parking lot to Folkerth Avenue.

Several council members voiced enthusiastic support for the plan, including Scott Roddy.

“Great idea. I’m just tired of coming out and can only turn one way and get stuck, so it’ll be nice to get out (to a light),” Roddy said.

The council also approved a resolution to purchase the property at 129 North West Ave., the longtime home of Howard’s Tire Service. The purchase of the property is being done in conjunction with Shelby County Commissioners.

Sidney manager Andrew Bowsher said the city intends to demolish the property to allow for future expansion of the Shelby County Health Department and/or Sidney Fire Station One. Bowsher said Shelby County and the City will split the cost of the property purchase and demolition.

The resolution passed by a vote to 6-1, with council member Mardie Milligan casting the lone no vote. Milligan voiced concerns about the environmental issues with the property. Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst commented that if issues prevent a structure being built on the site, it could be used as a parking lot, which would allow the health department to extend its current building to the south into the existing parking lot.

Bowsher talks electric, gas aggregation program

During comments from council members, vice mayor Steve Wagner spoke about a representative from an energy company coming to his residence and trying to get him to switch providers.

He asked Bowsher to explain the city’s gas and electric aggregate program to those in attendance, and Bowsher talked about the program, in which the city selects electric and gas providers for residents to utilize, often at rates lower than the standard rates providers chosen by AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy charge.

The city’s eclectic aggregate supplier is Energy Harbor, but in December it will switch to Dynegy Energy Solutions. Bowsher said with the upcoming change, third-party providers send solicitors out and try to get individuals unaware of or not fully informed of the aggregate program to agree to switch providers.

Barhorst said he’s heard the solicitors offer residents introductory rates below the Sidney aggregate rate but soon increase costs, causing residents to lose money compared to if they stayed enrolled in the program.

Council considers ordinances of bond issues for new city hall, fire station

Ordinances were introduced on Monday for issuing bonds for the construction of a new city hall, fire station and purchase of two fire trucks. An ordinance was also introduced to consolidate the three into the same issuing of bonds.

The bond issuance for the new municipal building is not to exceed $14.6 million. The issuance of bonds for the new fire station, which will replace the current Station Two off Vandemark Road, is not to exceed $6.6 million. The issuance of bonds for two new fire trucks is not to exceed $2.42 million.

Council members and Bowsher discussed many issues that have plagued city hall in recent decades.

Fire chief Chad Hollinger spoke about the need for a new fire station to replace Station Two and for the new fire trucks. Hollinger said Station Two, which opened in the 1980’s, was poorly constructed and hasn’t held up well. He also said more space is needed. He said the fire trucks would replace two units that were purchased in the 1990’s and have outlived their lifespans.

The ordinances will be discussed further at the Aug. 26 meeting.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).