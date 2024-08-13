City record: Friday to Tuesday

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

-11:39 a.m.: crash. Andrea L. N. Vondenhuevel, 17, of Saint Paris, stopped at the stop sign southbound on Lester Avenue. Alivia M. Phillips, 20, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on State Route 47. As Phillips approached the intersection, Vondenhuevel turned east onto State Route 47 and struck Phillips.

-5:11 p.m.: crash. Roger Woods, 61, of Sidney, and Doty Ty, 59, of Sidney, were both traveling eastbound on State Route 47. Woods was in the right lane and Ty was in the left lane. Woods tried to move into the left lane and struck Ty.

THURSDAY

-1:27 p.m.: crash. Rodney A. Land, 45, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Street. While trying to parallel park, Land struck the parked vehicle of Eli A. Burnside, of Sidney, damaging both cars.

-6:00 p.m.: crash. Maureen T. Keefe, of Sidney, had her car parked legally in front of a residence on Fair Road when an unknown vehicle struck the vehicle and drove away. The parked car was unoccupied.

FRIDAY

-10:30 a.m.: complaint. Richard J. Boff, 40, of Lima, was arrested for nuisance loitering.

-2:15 p.m.: complaint. Jack L. Heveran, 34, at large, was arrested for criminal mischief and nuisance loitering.

-11:56 p.m.: crime in progress. Richard J. Boff, 40, at large, was arrested for breaking and entering.

SATURDAY

-12:28 a.m.: crime in progress. Jeffrey A. Meyer, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:54 p.m.: crime in progress. Amie J. Baker, 43, of Sidney, was arrested for dogs and other animals running at large.

SUNDAY

-12:09 a.m.: warrant. Amber N. Davidson, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:54 p.m.: court summons/citation. Samantha M. Gossard, 26, of Buckland, was arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

-11:26 p.m.: crash. Melinda D. Coberly, 61, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on State Route 47 when she slowed to turn onto Old Vandemark Road. The vehicle behind her struck her and then fled the scene.

MONDAY

-4:25 p.m.: crime in progress. Bruce A. Schneider, 63, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal mischief.

TUESDAY

-4:54 a.m.: crime in progress. Jessica K. Lambert, 36, of Troy, was arrested for theft.

-4:54 a.m.: crime in progress. Alisa K. Fitzwater, 57, of Troy, was arrested for theft.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.