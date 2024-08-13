Mothers gather at Amos Library for educational meeting

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Wilson Health and the Department of Health put on a Mother’s Gathering event over the weekend for Shelby County mothers and mothers-to-be.

There were a few tables set-up to inform them of all the programs aimed towards healthy development of babies and children up to five-years-old.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was signing people up for their reading program.

Kim Redd, from Help Me Grow, was introducing visitors to the services they provide. Their focus is to help with crisis pregnancy care for women who are unsure of what to do next by providing them with a support system. To see a complete list of services they provide, visit helpmegrow.org.

The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank was handing out papers to guide parents towards lactation resources and the benefits of breast milk. One pamphlet explained how to donate breast milk to the Milk Bank.

Wilson Health had a table set-up to demonstrate safe infant sleep practices. They were also introducing expecting mothers to their OBGYN department, and the amenities they’ll get if you deliver there like a water tub, a photo session by Picture Perfect Babies, and Sleep Sack Swaddle.

Ashley Holthaus from The Womens’ Center of Ohio/Elizabeth New Life Center was also explaining their services at the gathering. They provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and pregnancy consultation. They have online parenting classes where parents can collect “baby points” to be used in their boutique that include new items from birth to four-years-old. They also host online support groups for both moms and dads.

The Sidney/Shelby County Health Department’s table was advertising immunizations on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8am-3:30pm. Every first and third Wednesday, they have a late clinic from 4pm-6pm. No appointment is needed, but they are encouraged. They were also advertising their Cribs for Kids program; they give a free Cribette to mothers who have an infant under one, live in Shelby County, and qualify based on income. From more information on it, contact them at 937-498-7249.

There were two demonstrations that took place. Teresa Nielsen, owner of Versailles Medical Message, demonstrated the benefits of infant message. Benefits include restful sleep, digestion improvement, and better drainage of the sinuses and ears. After her, Shannon Nagel from Shelby County Health Department taught the mothers what to look for when buying a car seat and how to put it into the car.