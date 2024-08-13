Out of the past: Aug. 13

125 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 1899

Hereafter calls will be made at all hours of the night for night trains by the hack and dray line. Parties can leave orders at the Wagner House.

100 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 1924

A picnic party that was one of the most enjoyable of the season was given Wednesday when William Piper hosted his store force at a swimming party at Evergreen followed by a dinner at Short’s at Oran.

75 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 1949

With polio a menace, cities are spraying and fogging their streets and alleys with a fog killer for flies and insects, said to be carrier of polio. Sidney may be little worse than many other towns that pour untreated and raw sewage into a once beautiful river.

50 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 1974

BOTKINS – Contrary to rumor, there will be no change in Botkins school dress code, said new superintendent Aldine Weiss last night. Shorts, halter tops, muscle shirts, and t-shirts with obscene or distasteful lettering are the only items of apparel strictly banned.

25 YEARS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 1999

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) – China’s leaders know their country will have the U.S. Navy to contend with if the current tensions with Taiwan escalate into an invasion, a senior U.S. naval officer says. But Rear Adm. Timothy J. Keating said it was a coincidence that two U.S. aircraft carrier battle groups were operating within quick reach.

After nine years as executive director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission, David Waltz had to make a decision, which would affect his future career. The decision he made was to undertake a new challenge as the first city manager for the city of Silverton.

A Sidney businessman has filed for one of the three seats on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Robert E. Boller, 35, recently filed his nominating petition. The terms of board members Ben Davis, Bill Fultz and Betsy Tramontana are expiring.

PHOTO – Demonstrating her award-winning baton twirling technique is Erica Ewing, 16. She was named grand champion in solo and three-baton competitions at the Mid-Eastern Regional Championships held recently in Dayton.

