2024 volleyball season preview: Era of seven divisions starts

Fort Loramie setter Jenna Barhorst, left, and middle hitter Victoria Mescher go for a block during a Division IV regional final on Oct. 29, 2022 in Troy. Both Barhorst and Mescher are entering their senior season for the Redskins. All area teams are down at least two divisions this year after the OHSAA expanded postseason tournaments from four to seven for the sport. Fort Loramie and Russia, the two powers in the Shelby County Athletic League in the last several years, are both in Division VII. New Bremen, which won four D-IV state titles between 2017 and 2023, is in Div. VI. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Hazel Francis spikes as Fairlawn’s Aubree Jutte defends during a Division IV district final on Oct. 29, 2023 at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Francis, a sophomore, looks to take on a larger role this season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney setter Alena Swearingen, left, and middle blocker Sophia Blosser try to block a spike from a Troy player during a Miami Valley League match on Sept. 18, 2023 in Sidney. Swearingen and Blooser are both back for the Yellow Jackets, which drop from Division I to Div. III. Swearingen, a junior, surpassed 1,000 career assists last year. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center outside hitter McKinley Reichert bumps during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fairlawn on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Reichert, who is entering her senior season, had a team-high 385 kills and 297 digs last year. The Tigers drop from Div. IV to Div. VII. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen has been the standard for Division IV teams in the area and across the state since 2017.

Things will be different this year — because the Cardinals aren’t in Div. IV.

The OHSAA has expanded postseason play for all team sports. Volleyball, like other sports that previously had four divisions, now has seven divisions.

All area teams are down at least two divisions from last year, and many are down three.

Fort Loramie, Russia and Jackson Center are all in Division VII this year after being D-IV last year. The three have been perennial regional contenders in recent years, but have run up against New Bremen many times. The Cardinals are in Div. VI this year.

Here is a look at area squads:

Sidney

Sidney, which was in Division I and is now in D-III, finished strong last year and will try to pick up where it left off.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished 14-11 overall and won their second consecutive Miami Valley League Valley Division title, won two tournament matches to advance to a Div. I district semifinal.

Sidney has six returning letterwinners, including senior outside hitter Cynthia Davidson, who was a first team all-MVL selection and was the state coaches association’s District Nine player of the year. She had 269 kills and 232 digs last year.

“Her leadership and playing abilities are exceptional,” Sidney coach Dexter Tobie, who is entering his third season, said of Davidson.

Also back is junior setter Alena Swearingen, senior right-side hitter Kaitlyn Adams, senior defensive specialist Maggie Turner, junior setter Marly Coons and junior middle hitter Sophia Bosslet.

Swearingen, who was a second team all-MVL selection a year ago, surpassed 1,000 career assists last year. Turner had a team-high 316 digs last year and Bosslet was second on the squad with 36 blocks.

Key newcomers include junior Kalesha Rush (who is back after an injury), junior defensive specialist Ivy Roberts, junior right-side hitter Donovia Clark, sophomore Reagan Oswalt and freshman middle hitter Gabby Truesdale.

“We have a mix of experience and youth,” Tobie said. “Team chemistry will play a key role in this season. We see ourselves in the top four of MVL. We will work hard to maintain and earn that standing. We come into the season with great leadership from our upperclassman.”

Tobie said Rush’s athletic ability will help the team tremendously. He said Roberts will contribute to the teams’ defense with speed and aggressiveness and said Oswalt, who is 5-foot-11, will help on the block.

He said Truesdale, who is also 5-11, is fighting for a starting role as a middle hitter.

Tobie said the goal is to finish in the top three in the MVL and win the Valley Division again.

Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie finished 2023 with a 25-3 record and a 12-0 record in the Shelby County Athletic League. The squad was a Division IV regional runner-up.

The Redskins are in Div. VII this year and will be looking for another deep postseason run and SCAL title.

Coach John Rodgers is entering his 17th year with the team and has a career record of 345-121.

“It’s going to be a season long process to get where we need to be,” Rodgers said. “Our difficult schedule will prepare us for the league and tournament.”

Fort Loramie’s returning letterwinners this season will be Jenna Barnhorst (setter), Avery Brendewie (outside hitter), Victoria Mescher (middle hitter) and Katie Luthman (defensive specialist / libero) all of whom are seniors.

Barhorst was a first team all-MVL selection last year and had 861 assists; she has nearly 2,000 career assists to her credit. Brandewie had 209 kills and Mescher had 175. Brandewie led the squad with 243 digs.

“They all have a high level of experience and will bring a lot to our younger players,” Rodgers said. “I’m looking forward to one last year with them.”

Newcomers to the squad this year are seniors Deanna Rodeheffer (outside hitter), Aly McCumber (defensive specialist), Julia Gaier (middle hitter) and Anna Ruhenkamp (right side hitter), junior Jenna Hoying (outside hitter/right side hitter) and sophomore Corynn Hoelscher (middle hitter/right side hitter).

“The newcomers have great attitudes and have patiently waited their turn to be on varsity,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited to watch their progress this season.”

Russia

After a slow start, the Raiders finished strong, won their seventh consecutive Div. IV district title and advanced to regionals again.

Russia, which finished 16-11 last year and is in Div. VII this year, has six returning letterwinners and is hoping for another deep postseason run.

“This season, we have a good mix of returning girls and newcomers,” Russia ninth-year coach Aaron Watkins said. “We will have a younger group that I expect to grow and improve throughout the season. We are going to compete night in and night out with the hope to push for an SCAL title and return to the regional round again.”

Senior middle hitter Emma Muhlenkamp is a returning letterwinner. Also back is junior libero Kourtney Phlipot, sophomore outside hitter Celeste Borchers, sophomore middle hitter Hazel Francis, sophomore setter Ava Gibson and sophomore defensive specialist Violet Armstrong.

Phlipot led the squad with 305 digs while Gibson had 299 assists.

“Emma will play the middle for us this year and will provide energy to the team,” Watkins said. “Kourtney will be our libero again and anchor our defense. Celeste, Hazel, Violet and Ava all return as sophomores who played as freshman. We expect a big jump for them this year, especially as leaders.”

Key newcomers including senior outside hitter Brooklyn Meyer, senior defensive specialist Ava Baugher, senior defensive specialist Ella Phlipot, junior right side hitter Claudia Hoehne and freshman outside hitter Aryanna Cordonnier.

“Ella Phlipot will be our best server and play as a defensive specialist,” Watkins said. “Brooklyn and Ava are seniors that will be great leaders for us and fill in needed roles as defensive specialist and hitter.

“Claudia Hoehne (who is 6-1) brings size for us on the right side. Aryana will do a bit of everything for us and hit outside.

Watkins said he expects the SCAL to be competitive this year. He said Fort Loramie is the favorite entering the season.

Jackson Center

Jackson Center finished with a 21-5 record in 2023 and won a Div. IV district championship under head coach Kim Metz, who is in her 37th season as coach. The Tigers will be in Div. VII this year.

Returning for Jackson Center will be seniors McKinley Reichert (outside hitter), Presley Reese (middle hitter), De Lichtenberg (middle hitter), Maryn Ludwig (setter) and Avery Jackson (setter) along with junior Audrrey Byrd (outside hitter).

Reichert was a first team all-SCAL selection last year. She had a team-high 385 kills, 297 digs and 44 aces. Reese was second on the team with 43 blocks. Ludwig has 457 assists and 36 aces.

“As graduation takes a toll on most schools, we were obviously hit,” Metz said. “Filling shoes is part of our preseason journey. Returners will see little change in their role except adding the bigger leadership position to everything they do.”

Newcomers for Jackson Center are junior Ava Butcher (outside hitter), sophomores Brooke Byrd (outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Haidyn Bensman (defensive specialist) and freshman Tatum Reichert (outside hitter).

“Training and incorporating new elements (offensively and defensively) are priorities,” Metz said. “Primary goal of control; being competitive stays a constant platform for this program.”

Anna

Anna finished 2023 with a 17-9 (7-5) record, which tied it for third place in the SCAL under head coach Kelli Zumberger, who in her 12th season with the team. It was a Division III district runner-up, losing to Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Rockets are in Div. VI this year.

Its returning letterwinners are seniors Liz Staudter (outside hitter), Izzy Jenkins (setter), Makenna Pettus (middle blocker), Khali Warbington (right side hitter/setter) and Maddison Mumaw (libero/defensive specialist), juniors Ava Reeci (outside hitter) and Ashley Gehret (middle blocker) and sophomore Alivia Meyer (defensive specialist/libero).

“This group this year has transformed from a solid group last year to a group that is hopeful to be a powerhouse this season,” Zumberger said. “Their growth has been evident this past summer with significant improvements in both skill and strategy compared to last year. This is such a talented group that we have this year, and they know how to compete at a higher level.

“There is a level of trust they have created between one another, and it makes the game much more fun for everyone. Beyond their skill and volleyball IQ, it’s their chemistry that has really developed this team into something special. Everyone knows their role, supports one another and everyone just simply wants to go out and have fun. They create a cohesive environment that everyone wants to be a part of and they are truly exciting to watch.”

Fairlawn

In 2023, Fairlawn went 15-11 (4-8) for a fourth-place finish in the SCAL and were a Div. IV istrict runners-up, losing to Russia in five sets. Coach Ashley Miller is in her sixth season as head coach.

The Jets are in Div. VII.

Its returning letterwinners this season will be seniors Haley Cox (outside hitter), Miah Huelskamp (middle hitter) and Aburee Jutte (setter) and sophomores Maddy Miller (outside hitter) and Coley Christy (libero).

“We are coming off of a very successful last season being District runners-up,” Miller said. “We graduated three incredible players, but we have four returning starters back this season and hope to develop some of our younger players and be a very competitive team.”

Fairlawn newcomers this year are juniors Payton Meckstroth (opposite hitter) and Katelyn Craig (defensive specialist) and freshmen Ezra Alexander (middle hitter) and Aubrie Elliott (opposite hitter).

“Alexander will have the other role as our middle hitter,” Miller said. “She is extremely athletic and has a determined work ethic. Meckstroth and Elliott will be our right side.

“These two young ladies have great net play and will contribute well for our team. Craig brings great energy and effort to our team as a defensive specialist.”

Botkins

Botkins has seven returning letterwinners and is looking to continue improvement started last year, when the squad finished 12-13. It was the squad’s best overall record since 1996. The Trojans, which are in D-VII this year, advanced to a Div. IV district semifinal last year.

“I think it was important we improved as the season went on last year. I hope to build on that momentum heading into this season,” Botkins coach Sara Brown, who is entering her second season, said. She also coached the team from 2000-2005. “We are still a young team overall, but we are working hard and have the drive to get better each day.”

Among the returnees is senior setter Jana Metz, who will be taking over the starting role at that position. Brown said she’s confident Metz will do well in the role.

Also back is junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Meyer and sophomores Stella Braun, Ella Brown, Maddilyn Frey, Madison Loy and Peyton Platfoot.

“I’m excited for sophomore Peyton Platfoot to be a continued force in the front row and back row. She led the team last year in kills and digs,” Brown said. “Kaitlyn Meyer continues to improve and I really like how she brings power to our front row. Sophomores Stella Braun, Ella Brown, Maddilyn Frey and Madison Loy got a lot of playing time as freshman last year. They had to grow up fast last year but they rose to the challenge.”

Key newcomers include juniors Brynnan Paul and Ashlynn Grewe and sophomores Camryn McPheron and Kambree Walters.

“Brynnan Paul brings us a great serve and Ashlynn Grewe (who is 5-foot-9) gives us height at our net,” Brown said.

Houston

Houston had a 4-19 record in 2023 under first year head coach Karissa Allen.

The Wildcats are in Division VI.

Letterwinners who are returning to the squad this year are seniors Lexi Hartings (middle hitter), Cheyenne Stangel (defensive specialist), Addie Mowery (outside hitter/right side hitter) and Aubrey Johnston (outside hitter) and juniors Olivia Burks (outside hitter), Keaton Turner (libero), Lauryn Crim (setter) and Lauren Maier (right side hitter).

“This is a rebuilding season so we’re not sure what to expect,” Allen said. “I do know the girls plan on coming out swinging to earn the season they deserve.”

Key newcomers to the team this year are sophomores Tatum Branscum (outside hitter), Peyton Mummey (defensive specialist) and freshman Jaycie Seipel (defensive specialist).

“All three of our new girls are impressive,” Allen said. “They have the heart, drive and immense willpower to improve their skillsets. I have never seen such hustle from anyone as I have with them.”

Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers finished 14-10 last year and won the Three Rivers Conference. They advanced to a Division IV district semifinal.

Lehman is in Div. VII this year.

The Cavaliers have six returning letterwinners this year: senior middle hitter Layla Platfoot, senior outside hitter Kailee Rank, senior defensive specialist Hanna Cavanaugh and Sophie Magoteaux, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Miley Heffelfinger and sophomore setter Madison Rank.

Kailee Rank, who was a first team all-TRC selection, led the squad with 275 kills and had 183 digs. Madison Rank had 406 assists.

“We are very optimistic and feel we are contenders for the league again,” Lehman coach Carolyn Dammeyer, who is entering her seventh year at the school, said.

New Bremen

New Bremen won the Div. IV state championship last year, finishing out with a 25-4 (8-1) record. Coach Diana Kramer is in her eighth season with the team and has a career record at New Bremen of 205-21.

The Cardinals are in Div. VI this year.

Its returning letterwinners this season are seniors Melina Schrader (setter, first team all-state/district/MAC, MAC player of the year and District 8 setter of the year), Keira Steininger (libero, secnd team all-MAC, District 8, and honorable mention all-state) and Ava Trentman (middle hitter, second team all-MAC and honorable mention District 8) as well as junior Mary Rindler (middle hitter, second team all-MAC and District 8.)

Schrader is committed to the University of Dayton while Steininger is a Georgia commit.

New Bremen is also welcoming in four newcomers this year in seniors Lydia Bushman (right side hitter) and Sarah Dwenger (defensive specialist), junior April Baker (outside hitter) and freshman MariAna Muether (outside hitter).

“Our goal for the season is to continue to grow both on the court and off the court,” Kramer said. “Our goal is to win the last game of our season. We have some key pieces but also have some huge holes to fill due to graduation.

“Some players have moved into new positions for this season and the newcomers are making an impact. Practices are very competitive, and the seniors are being great leaders.”

Riverside

Riverside ended 2023 with a 3-19 (3-12) record, losing to Fairlawn in the first round of its tournament. The Pirates are coached by Morgan Robinson in her third season as head coach.

The Pirates are in Div. VII.

Riverside’s returning letterwinners are seniors Avery Perk (setter), Aubree Huston (libero), Jaidyn Jackson (outside hitter), Jayden Hoffer (outside hitter) and Brook Hunkler (middle/outside hitter) and sophomore Emilee Robinson (defensive specialist).

Newcomers to the squad are juniors Riley Dillon (right side hitter) and Zoey Ransbottom (setter/right side hitter) and sophomores Miah Carman (setter/middle hitter) and Keira Manahan (right side/middle hitter).

“This year’s team is a mix of girls that have had a lot of experience playing at the varsity level and a few girls that are getting their first experiences at this level,” Robinson said. “Defensively, our team is very scrappy, and they work a good defensive system. They don’t let a lot hit the court without putting in the effort to get it.

“Offensively, we stay aggressive and smart at the net but we do not have a lot of size. I believe we will see an improvement in our record this year. These girls put a lot of work in and take pride in their team and school.”

Minster

Minster finished 14-11 last year and advanced to a Div. IV district semifinal before losing to Marion Local.

Chelsea McGhee returns for her second season at the helm.

“This season we are focusing on playing together as a team and working on improving serve receive,” McGhee said. “Losing seven seniors, we’ve had to have newcomers fill these spots. We are working to get them comfortable in their new roles and working together with different girls than they were with last year.

Minster has three returning letterwinners in senior outside hitter Keri Heckman, senior setter Brooklyn Osterloh and junior outside hitter Anne Kohne.

Osterloh was second on the team with 149 assists last year.

Key newcomers include seniors Sophie Werling, Megan Schmiesing, Avery Wilges and Cadence Bergman, juniors Ava Stueve, Lauren Tyler and Kiersten Williams, sophomore Alyse Lamm and freshman Sophia Dirksen.

Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing contributed to this article. Billing can be reached at [email protected].