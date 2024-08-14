Fort Loramie hosts traditional Gazebo Party

Owner Dave Ernst flips patties at Up In Smoke: All American Smokery during Fort Loramie’s Gazebo Party on Sunday in Fort Loramie. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — On Sunday, Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village Chambers partnered to put on the annual Gazebo Party that takes place the Sunday before school starts.

The event has happened annually since 2018. People came from all over the community to participate in the festivities.

There were plenty of activities for kids, including bounce houses and a slide. Face painting and glitter tattoos were provided by Katie Dietrich and Nikki Barger, owners of Artful Expressions. Balloon animals were made by high school senior Jared Baker, owner of Balloons by Jared.

For both kids and adults, there was corn hole and a dunk tank. Several coaches, elementary school Principal Scott Rodeheffer, middle/high school Principal Kreg Hollenbacher, and Officer Brian Drexler were all dunked. The $637 raised by the dunk tank went to Achievement Community for Excellence.

Food was provided by Susie’s Big Dipper, Habanero’s Street Tacos, Up in Smoke: All American Smokery, and Deutsch Elssen. For the adults, there was a beer garden. New Bremen brewery Gongoozlers were serving their two most popular flavors, Summer Ale and The Mule.

Music was provided by Jordan Ross and Katilyn Schmit.