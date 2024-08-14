Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop opens in downtown

Steve McWilliams, one of the owners of Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop, points to something in the store on Monday. The candy store, which is located on East Court Street, opened on July 27. McWilliams and his family sold candy at events out of a truck for the last year before opening the storefront last month. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A view of the interior of Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop on Monday. The candy store sells a variety of candy, including freeze-dried candy. More options will be added in the near future, including a large selection of Halloween candy. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A view of the interior of Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop on Monday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A view of the outside of Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop on Monday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop officially opened its door on July 27 on East Court Street in downtown.

What was once a mobile candy store is now a brick and mortar, family-owned establishment bringing candy to Sidney in a more permanent location.

Steve McWilliams and his family own and operate the shop. The idea for a candy store started as a dream for McWilliams five years ago. That idea led to the candy store trailer that traveled the surrounding areas, building up a clientele of people who came to Ma and Pa’s for their freeze-dried candy and vintage sweets.

“I came home one day, about five years ago, and said ‘I’m gonna start a candy shop’ and the kids laughed at me,” McWilliams said. “Last year, they looked at me and said ‘Dad, you know, we want to go ahead and start that candy shop’ and I said, ‘Let’s go mobile.’”

After seeing the popularity of the trailer, they decided to plant the business at a physical building. Located downtown, fans of Ma and Pa’s Sweet Stop don’t have to chase the trailer and can find all their favorites in one place.

“They don’t (have) to hunt us down. We’re in one spot.” McWilliams said.

The McWilliams family’s vision is to have an antique look at their candy store. They also have a recommendation sheet for candy customers would like to see in the store.

“We’re gonna start little by little we’ll be growing. It takes time to build your vendors and all that. We’re trying to use as much local as we can,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams spoke on how important it is for small businesses to support other small businesses.

“Everybody ties together, and we all stay in business.” McWilliams said.

Ma and Pa’s has big plans for holidays like Halloween and Christmas in the works as well as hopes for expansion and a hobby shop.

“I ain’t here to make a killing. I’m here to make the kids happy,” McWilliams said.

There are also plans to bring back the mobile candy shop, with a bigger trailer, once the store has its footing.

